Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Price cuts on MacBooks, iPhone and more

Price cuts on Apple products don’t come around every day, but the 2023 edition of Amazon Prime Day has brought some top discounts on devices like the iPhone 14 Pro, MacBook Air M1 and plenty more.

When it comes to finding a rare Apple offer, shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday are often your best bet. Nevertheless, these sales don’t always guarantee true and significant discounts that are worth your time. This year, the Trusted experts have found some great Apple deals for you to peruse.

Amazon’s mid-year sale isn’t available to just anyone though, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to all these appealing Apple discounts. However, fear not, there’s a handy 30-day free trial available for new members right now so you can get in on the action.

There’s a solid selection of Apple deals right here for your perusal but, if you’ve got an interest in a broader selection, do check out our Prime Day Live Blog for all the best deals across top tech brands.

MacBook Air M1

Apple may now have the shiny new MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch models with the M2 chip but you can now get the MacBook Air with M1 for just under £250 off. That means the excellent thin-and-light laptop, with bags of battery life and impressive productivity performance, comes in at just £779. An absolutely steal for students or hybrid workers looking to get a MacBook with a price that doesn’t drain your wallet dry.

AirPods 3rd Gen

The latest and greatest version of AirPods are £40 off this Amazon Prime Day. These are a great set of true wireless earbuds for Apple users who don’t require flashy Active Noise Cancellation, and just want strong sound and decent battery life. Apple Spatial Audio technology also makes these earbuds a particular immersive experience across the likes of Apple Music, Disney Plus and more.

Apple Watch Ultra

When Apple announced its first smartwatch made for adventurers, the high price put it out of reach of many. But, for Prime Day, the Apple Watch Ultra is down from £849 to just £765. It’s still a pricey watch but, if you were considering the purchase, it’s all the more appealing. For your money, you get the best display on an Apple Watch, water resistance of up to 100m and long 36-hour battery life.

AirPods 2nd Gen

If you don’t fancy forking out over £100 on some true wireless earbuds, you can now get the previous generation AirPods 2nd Gen for just £99, down from £139. The older AirPods make lack the newfangled Spatial Audio feature but they still offer decent sound and integrate seamlessly with other Apple products. At under £100, they’re an essential pick-up for most iPhone users.

Apple Magic Keyboard

There is no getting around it, Apple’s keyboard covers can be extremely expensive. Thankfully, this Amazon Prime Day, the Apple Magic Keyboard has been reduced by 19% to just £259. Admittedly, this is still a high price but it’s a good saving if you were considering the purchase anyways. The excellent keyboard offers a laptop-like typing experience while still offering a supremely portable combination when paired with a compatible iPad.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are an ideal bit of kit for those looking for a high-end true-wireless earbuds experience that works great with all your Apple gear. And, even better, you can save £40 on the AirPods Pro 2 this Prime Day. That brings these earbuds down to £209 and, for your cash, you get a device that scored 4.5 stars in our review, praised for the boosted Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities, simple wireless charging and Apple Spatial Audio.

iPad 10.2-inch

Looking to get one of the most versatile and powerful tablets on the market? The iPad 10.2-inch is 19% off right now, making it even more appealing. The cheapest iPad you can buy, this device is made for those who want a breezy multimedia and browsing experience that you can rely on. At just £299 for Amazon Prime Day, you’re getting a speedy A13 Bionic chip, solid 64GB storage, Touch ID and a 12MP front-facing camera.

Apple Watch SE 2

Considering delving into the world of Apple wearables but have been put off by a high price? Or, need an upgrade? The Apple Watch SE 2 is down to just £228 in the Amazon sales. With 12% slashed off the price, this 44mm GPS model brings you the simplicity expected from Apple experiences right to your wrist. This includes exercise tracking, intuitive notifications and support for popular third-party apps. The full package received a 4.5-star rating in our review.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s iPhone device are far from the cheapest on the market, so a discount is always welcome. Right now, the impressive iPhone 14 Pro is down from £1099 to £959. This model is the 128GB Space Black version but you can opt to get a deal on the purple, gold and silver hues if they are more to your liking. The full product offers up a 4.5-star-rated experience, including a rewarding photography setup, lush and bright display as well as the new Dynamic Island. At £140 off, it’s an appealing offer for Apple and non-Apple fans alike.

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen

Got an iPad and want to express your creative side? The Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is £40 off this Prime Day. Now at £99, the Apple Pencil offers accurate and comfortable notetaking, writing, drawing and more. The near lag-free stylus experience is compatible with 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th, 5th, 4th and 3rd Gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Gen), iPad Air (5th and 4th Gen) and iPad Mini (6th Gen).

