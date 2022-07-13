Best Prime Day 2022 fan deals: Beat the heatwave

It’s not just hot, it’s stupidly hot and looks set to stay that way until early next week at least. Rather than melting, you need to bag yourself a Prime Day 2022 fan deal, and keep yourself cool and relaxed.

There are plenty of options to choose from, including tower fans, desktop fans, portable fans and evaporative coolers. We’ve travelled through them to highlight the best ones available right now. You’ll have to be quick, as Prime Day ends today.

An exclusive event, Prime Day is for Amazon Prime subscribers only. That’s great news if you have a subscription already. Don’t worry if you don’t, as you can sign up for the free 30-day trial and grab some bargains while you’re at it.

Evapolar evaCHILL

Traditional fans can only move air around, they can’t make it colder. The Evapolar evaCHILL is different, as this is an evaporative cooler. It has an 800ml water tank inside, which is wicked up in front of the fan. As the water evaporates, it cools the air.

It’s not a powerful enough cooler to drop the temperature of a room, but when we reviewed it, we found that the Evapolar evaCHILL could blow air that was between 4.5C and 6.8C colder than the ambient temperature, surrounding us in a little cocoon of cold air.

That tank should last between three and five hours, so a single tank will get you through most of a night. It’s also a very convenient device: small enough to place on a bedside table or desk and, as it only draws 6.2W on full power, you can run the fan from a portable USB battery pack, making it a great choice for camping.

Normally, the Evapolar evaCHILL costs £105 but you can get it for just £84 this Prime Day.

Duux Whisper Flex Smart

It’s far to hot to move, even just to adjust the fan’s settings. Don’t worry, with the Duux Whisper Flex Smart, you can do everything using your voice or the smartphone app, as this is a smart floor-standing fan. Oh, and it’s even got a smart remote control, so you’ll never have to get close to the manual controls.

Thanks to vertical and horizontal oscillation the Duux Whisper Flex Smart can refresh all of the air in the room, plus it has a neat ‘natural wind’ mode that accurately mimics a natural breeze for more pleasant cooling. We were impressed with this fan in our review: at full speed it managed a wind speed of 4.4m/s, making it one of the most powerful fans that we’ve tested; there’s a more gentle 1.9m/s mode for when you don’t need quite as much power.

It’s also a very quiet fan. In fact, it’s so quiet that it has received a Quiet Mark award. So, powerful, quiet and smart, what more could you want in a fan? Well, a lower price would be nice; handy then as that the Duux Whisper Flex Smart can be bought for just £179.99 this Amazon Prime Day, marking a saving of £70.

Tripole Standing Fan

The problem with a lot of fans is that you can only really use them in the room that you install them in. With the Tripole Standing Fan things are different, as this is a folding, portable fan with a 12000mAh battery inside it. It folds almost flat, stands up as a desktop fan, and can extend all the way up to a floor-standing model.

This means you can carry it where you want, and even use it where there’s no power socket. Potentially, this is a great choice for sitting outside on a hot summer’s evening, when you need a cool breeze. We’ve not reviewed this model, but the 4.7 rating on Amazon from purchasers shows that it’s a decent product, and a useful one at that.

Normally this fan costs £89.99 but you can buy it for just £54.75 this Amazon Prime Day.