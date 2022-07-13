Best Prime Day Camera Deals: The biggest savings live now

It’s the last day of Amazon’s annual summer sale, which means you only have until midnight to pick up a Prime Day bargain. We’ve put together this guide to help you narrow down all the best camera deals available on Amazon right now.

Panasonic Lumix S5

The Lumix S5 is a mirrorless camera from Panasonic. The camera features a 24-megapixel full frame CMOS sensor with Dual Native ISO for flexibility in low light conditions.

It’s also great for video with support for 4K/60p recording.

You can save £312 on the Panasonic Lumix S5 this Prime Day, as Amazon has dropped the price of the mirrorless camera from £1,801.60 to just £1,489 for limited time only.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More combo

The DJI Mini 2 is a small consumer drone with a 12-megapixel camera offering 4K video support and a 3-axis mechanical gimbal for smooth footage.

“I can’t remember the last time I had so much fun testing out a product – the DJI Mini 2 is a blast to use, and the simplicity of the accompanying DJI Fly app means that you can pull off incredible shots with ease”, wrote buyers’ advice editor Thomas Deehan in our review.

“The jump to 4K makes this newer model a must-have upgrade over the Mavic Mini, even if the price is a bit more of a hurdle this time around. For vloggers, amateur photographers and video enthusiasts, DJI has created the best entry-level drone out there”.

The DJI Mini 2 fly More combo includes the drone and everything you need to get started for just £449. That’s a £130 – or 22% – saving on the usual £579 price tag.

GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle

The GoPro Hero 8 Black is a pocket-sized action camera with a 12-megapixel sensor capable of capturing 4K video. Key features here include HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation, TimeWarp 2.0 time lapse, Night Lapse Video and HDR.

This bundle also comes with protective housing to protect the camera from mud and water, along with an extra battery and a carrying case.

The GoPro Hero 8 bundle has plummeted from £329.99 to £229.99 this Prime Day, offering £100 – or 30% – in savings.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II

Another mirrorless shooter from Panasonic, the Lumix GH5 II is a fantastic camera that was awarded 4.5/5 stars from Sam Kieldsen in our review.

The GH5 II is designed for video creation, with a 20.3-megapixel sensor for 4K 30fps video, 5-axis dual image stabilisation, 12 stops of dynamic range with V-LOG L and support for wireless live streaming.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II now is a great time to get it. The mirrorless camera has been discounted from £1,349 to £1,299 for a £50 saving.

DJI Action 2

The DJI Action 2 is an action cam with an innovative modular design, allowing you to attach it to various mounts and modules to add functionality and features.

It shoots in 4K/120fps, is capable of capturing an ultra-wide 155-degree FOV and features DJI’s RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilisation technology to detect and correct camera shake and rotation in real-time. It’s also drop, dust and waterproof at up to 10 metres.

“This is a camera that performs well (particularly where image stabilisation is concerned) but its true value lies in its tiny, lightweight body and the ease with which it can be mounted to various things – even the front of your shirt – and quickly adapted to suit different tasks”, wrote reviewer Sam Kieldsen.

The camera is now just £249 after Amazon slashed 47% off for Prime Day.

DJI OM 4

If you’re in the market for a new mobile gimbal, look no further than the DJI OM 4.

“While there aren’t too many updates to write home about, the DJI OM 4 is still the best mobile gimbal you can buy right now”, wrote buyers’ advice editor Thomas Deehan in our 4.5 star review.

“The new magnetic clasp makes attaching your phone easier than ever, and the additional features found in the DJI Mimo app make for some great filming moments, but it’s hardly the most essential upgrade if you already own a DJI Osmo Mobile 3. If you’re on the market for your first mobile gimbal however, then look no further than the DJI OM 4”.

This gimbal combo has been reduced by 20% for Prime Day, making it just £119.16 when you shop today.

Sony SEL35F18 lens

If you’re in the market for an Sony E Mount lens, Amazon has also swiped 35% off the price of this APS-C 35mm prime lens with a bright f/1.8 aperture and Steadyshot image stabilisation.

Shop today to pick up the lens for £253 instead of its usual £389 price and save a total of £136.

Meural Canvas II

If you’re looking for the perfect way to show off your photography at home, this Meural MC321HW Canvas II is a fantastic deal.

The 41 x 61cm digital art frame comes in four colours and you can upload your own photos onto the 1080p Wi-Fi-connected display, or access over 30,000 works from Meural’s digital library with a Meural Membership.

The display also features an anti-glare finish, adjustable backlighting and can be hung horizontally or vertically.

The Meural Canvas II is currently £499.99 down from £646.66, making this a 23% Prime Day discount.