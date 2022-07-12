Best Prime Day 2022 Amazon Kindle Deals: Bag an e-reader for as little as £35

Amazon Prime Day is here and predictably there are a load of discounts on the whole range of Kindle devices currently on sale.

The Kindle is Amazon’s e-reader and you’ll find all models on heavy discount for the multi-day Prime Day sale. We’ve rounded up all the best deals below.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon has knocked 50% off its cheapest Kindle for Prime Day, taking the already affordable reader down to an exceptional £34.99. While it’s not the most feature-packed device, it does have a backlit display and access to the Amazon Kindle book store, along with weeks of battery life.

Get the Amazon Kindle for just £34.99 For Prime Day, you can save 50% on Amazon's cheapest Kindle. Now just £34.99.

If you just want a basic device for reading on the go then this is the one to go for, especially when it’s so affordable.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Paperwhite is the best Kindle you can buy, and for £84.99 thanks to this Prime Day deal it’s an absolute bargain. It has a waterproof body, USB-C charging, an accurate backlight and a sharp display. The battery will last for weeks and the design feels durable.

The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to its lowest price yet It's the perfect time to pick up a new e-reader, as the Kindle Paperwhite has just dropped to its lowest price ever, with a fantastic £45 off.

In our glowing review we said, “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

Amazon Kindle Oasis

With a £70 discount, the Oasis is the e-reader for those who want a more luxury device. It has a metal build, physical page-turning buttons and a slim body. It looks great and is a pleasure to read on. Like the Paperwhite, the Oasis has a waterproof body and a sharp display.

Kindle Oasis – £70 off for Prime Day Amazon has chopped £70 off the RRP of the Kindle Oasis, taking it down from £229.99 to £159.99.

In our review of the Oasis, we said “Great display, superb design and all the usual Kindle benefits. It’s just very expensive.”

Amazon Kindle Kids

This Kindle e-reader is designed for kids and usually goes for £99.99, but as part of the Prime Day deals day it can be yours for the low price of just £49.99.

50% off the Kindle Kids e-reader Amazon has slashed 50% off the Kindle Kids e-reader this Prime Day, and it already comes with a case included and a year's access to Amazon Kids Plus

The Kindle Kids Edition comes with a case included and a year of the Amazon Kids Plus reading service included.