 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Prime Day 2022 Amazon Kindle Deals: Bag an e-reader for as little as £35

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon Prime Day is here and predictably there are a load of discounts on the whole range of Kindle devices currently on sale.

The Kindle is Amazon’s e-reader and you’ll find all models on heavy discount for the multi-day Prime Day sale. We’ve rounded up all the best deals below.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon has knocked 50% off its cheapest Kindle for Prime Day, taking the already affordable reader down to an exceptional £34.99. While it’s not the most feature-packed device, it does have a backlit display and access to the Amazon Kindle book store, along with weeks of battery life.

Get the Amazon Kindle for just £34.99

Get the Amazon Kindle for just £34.99

For Prime Day, you can save 50% on Amazon’s cheapest Kindle. Now just £34.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save £35 (50%)
  • £34.99
View Deal

If you just want a basic device for reading on the go then this is the one to go for, especially when it’s so affordable.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Paperwhite is the best Kindle you can buy, and for £84.99 thanks to this Prime Day deal it’s an absolute bargain. It has a waterproof body, USB-C charging, an accurate backlight and a sharp display. The battery will last for weeks and the design feels durable.

The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to its lowest price yet

The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to its lowest price yet

It’s the perfect time to pick up a new e-reader, as the Kindle Paperwhite has just dropped to its lowest price ever, with a fantastic £45 off.

  • Amazon
  • Save £45 with this deal
  • Now just £84.99
View Deal

In our glowing review we said, “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

Amazon Kindle Oasis

With a £70 discount, the Oasis is the e-reader for those who want a more luxury device. It has a metal build, physical page-turning buttons and a slim body. It looks great and is a pleasure to read on. Like the Paperwhite, the Oasis has a waterproof body and a sharp display.

Kindle Oasis – £70 off for Prime Day

Kindle Oasis – £70 off for Prime Day

Amazon has chopped £70 off the RRP of the Kindle Oasis, taking it down from £229.99 to £159.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save £70
  • £159.99
View Deal

In our review of the Oasis, we said “Great display, superb design and all the usual Kindle benefits. It’s just very expensive.”

Amazon Kindle Kids

This Kindle e-reader is designed for kids and usually goes for £99.99, but as part of the Prime Day deals day it can be yours for the low price of just £49.99.

50% off the Kindle Kids e-reader

50% off the Kindle Kids e-reader

Amazon has slashed 50% off the Kindle Kids e-reader this Prime Day, and it already comes with a case included and a year’s access to Amazon Kids Plus

  • Amazon
  • Half price
  • Now £49.99
View Deal

The Kindle Kids Edition comes with a case included and a year of the Amazon Kids Plus reading service included.

You might like…

The Echo Show 15 has received its first ever price cut for Prime Day

The Echo Show 15 has received its first ever price cut for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Xbox Series S and Apple Watch discounted

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Xbox Series S and Apple Watch discounted

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Snatch up this Philips Hue twin set of bulbs with a 65% discount

Snatch up this Philips Hue twin set of bulbs with a 65% discount

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deal feed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deal feed

Trusted Reviews 4 hours ago
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is a bargain for students in Prime Day sale

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is a bargain for students in Prime Day sale

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
This Sage Barista Prime Day deal is a coffee lover’s dream

This Sage Barista Prime Day deal is a coffee lover’s dream

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.