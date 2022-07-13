 large image

All the best Philips Hue Prime Day deals

We’re now on the second day of Prime Day and there has never been a better time to smarten up your home with these fantastic Philips Hue deals.

Prime Day 2022 is one of the best times to upgrade your home, as many smart bulbs and smart lights have seen some massive price cuts that are definitely worth checking out.

Prime Day selected sales now on

Philips Hue Go 2.0

The Philips Hue Go 2.0 is a portable smart light that comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, allowing you up to two and a half hours of smart lighting no matter where you are.

You can snatch up this handy light for just £47.99, which is a massive saving of £32 compared to the original price of £79.99. We would recommend this to anyone who needs a portable light for their home or wants to bring some cool lighting to an outdoor party or hike.

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your home, as the Philips Hue Go 2.0 Smart bulb is now on sale with an amazing 40% discount.

Philips Hue White and Colour Lightstrip

One of the easiest ways to bring a little more personality to your home, the Philips Hue White and Colour Lightstrip had its price slashed by 43%, bringing the price all the way down from £104.98 to just £59.99.

These lights can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit devices, meaning that they will integrate seamlessly no matter what your smart home ecosystem looks like.

With over 16 million colours to choose from and a versatile design that can be placed anywhere, we think that this deal is something to keep an eye on, especially with such a large discount.

There has never been a better time to jazz up your home, as the Philips Hue White and Colour Lightstrip has just had its price slashed by 43%.

Philips Hue Play White and Colour Light Bar

One of the best deals we have found so far in the smart home realm; the double pack Philips Hue Play White and Colour Light Bar had its price plummet thanks to Prime Day, going from £119.99 to just £71.99.

These wired lights have 16 million colour options available and can be used with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, meaning you won’t even need to lift a finger to set the right ambience.

This is an amazing discount of 40% and is not something to be missed, and we don’t imagine that this product will fall to a price like this again until Black Friday.

Treat yourself to this double-pack Philips Hue Light Bar on Prime Day, as it can now be found for just £71.99 with an incredible £48 discount.

Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Pack

Not only does the Philips Hue White Smart Twin Pack work straight out of the box, but it’s also seen an amazing discount, with the price going down from £50.44 to just £29.99.

These bulbs have a top brightness of 1100 lumens and can be adjusted with 50,000 different shades of warm to cool light to fit any environment that you’re in.

You can connect these lights to any Echo smart speakers or displays to make your home smart, allowing users to control their lights without having to lift a finger. With a discount of 41%, this is not a deal you want to miss out on.

There has never been a better time to smarten up your home, as the Philips Hue Smart Twin Pack of bulbs is now on sale with a fantastic £20.45 discount.

