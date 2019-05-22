Best OnePlus 7 Pro Deals: Get OnePlus’ incredible triple-camera smartphone on the cheap

Submerge yourself in all the OnePlus 7 Pro’s jammy features and take it down a notch or two on OnePlus’ otherwise most expensive smartphone yet.

From the OnePlus 7 Pro’s true edge-to-edge screen to the triple camera set-up it boasts, there’s a lot to be desired about this handset. The price point? Not so much. Chock full of incredible features at a starting price of £649, though, it’s still miles away from other leading smartphones including the iPhone XS Max from £1,099 and Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ from £899. Not to mention, we want you to have this elite smartphone as much as you do, so we’ve sourced some of the best deals out there to ensure you get the cheapest price.

With as low a cost as £29.99 upfront, if you’re not in the position to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro outright, we’re right there with you. Three are offering some fantastic tariffs to ensure you’re getting enough of what you need and a great phone with a contract that won’t break the bank. For 12GB of data and unlimited everything else, pay £46 a month for a mid-range tariff that offers a healthy amount of data to meet your usage. Or go big (as opposed to going home) with unlimited data at just £51 a month.

Best OnePlus 7 Pro Deals – Cheapest OnePlus 7 Pro Price

OnePlus 7 Pro specs – Everything you need to know

It doesn’t take long to realise that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s killer feature is its absolutely gorgeous QHD+ fluid AMOLED display which truly has to be seen to be believed. Packing a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen that spills into both edges of the device (much like the Galaxy Edge range of the past), the OnePlus 7 Pro promises a viewing experience like no other smartphone.

Working in the device’s favour is the complete absence of a notch. Instead, OnePlus has opted for a pop-up front camera that rests snuggly within the top of the phone when it’s not in use. What this adds up to seamless display that isn’t held back by blank space.

Keen to give the P30 Pro a run for its money, OnePlus has bestowed its latest flagship with a whopping 48-megapixel primary sensor on the rear, flanked by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical lossless zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 117-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture.

Those kind of specs are enough to make any amateur photographer foam at the mouth, but in a practical sense, you’ll notice the impact of these sensors the second you take the OnePlus 7 Pro camera out for a spin. Working in tandem with one another, the three sensors will have the ability to pull in greater detail than ever before, turning you into an Instagram master in seconds.

Why? Because with the triple camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro rear set-up offers you, quite literally, 3x more. Ensure you don’t miss out on the detail with the incredible 3x optical zoom, allowing you to really focus in on the image you set out to capture. The Ultra Wide Angle Lens is incredible for achieving a landscape that doesn’t have to settle for less. Or utilise the Telephoto lens, ideal for professional looking portraits that seriously wow. Of course the pop-up front camera is incredible, especially in terms of not interrupting that seamless Fluid AMOLED screen. But we have to admit we’re also a major sucker for the OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple camera.

Of course, all of these great features wouldn’t amount to much if the OnePlus 7 Pro didn’t have the power to handle them. Luckily for early adopters, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s secret weapon is hidden within the device. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM (depending on which model you go for). What’s more, with a 4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 capabilities, you’ll never be without juice when you can hop from 0 to 100% in just 20 minutes. No need to wait around, if you’re out the door in the next half an hour you can depend on your One Plus 7 Pro to be ready, too.

With that kind of processing power, OnePlus has raised the bar with what’s possible from a smartphone in 2019.

