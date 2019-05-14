Best OnePlus 7 Pro Deals: Get OnePlus’ incredible triple-camera smartphone for less

The Oneplus 7 Pro might be full of juicy specs to blow the competition away, but with our selection of OnePlus 7 Pro deals, you can still save a pretty penny.

Update: We are currently reaching out to UK networks to find out their carrier plans for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Please bear with us as we bring you the information you need.

After months of teasers and speculation, the OnePlus 7 Pro is finally here and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. With a starting price of £649, the OnePlus 7 Pro is bringing high-end specs down to a more affordable rate, one that more closely aligns with mid-range smartphones.

With so many retailers competing for your hard earned cash however, it can seem a bit daunting to figure out which deals actually offer you the best value for money, which is exactly where we step in. Saving you the hassle of having to tread through countless ‘offers’ yourself, we’ll be doing the busy work to bring you the ones that are absolutely worth your time. Just be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it regularly with the latest deals.

Best OnePlus 7 Pro Deals – Cheapest OnePlus 7 Pro Price

OnePlus 7 Pro specs – Everything you need to know

It doesn’t take long to realise that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s killer feature is its absolutely gorgeous QHD+ fluid AMOLED display which truly has to be seen to be believed. Packing a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen that spills into both edges of the device (much like the Galaxy Edge range of the past), the OnePlus 7 Pro promises a viewing experience like no other smartphone.

Working in the device’s favour is the complete absence of a notch. Instead, OnePlus has opted for a pop-up front camera that rests snuggly within the top of the phone when it’s not in use. What this adds up to seamless display that isn’t held back by blank space.

Keen to give the P30 Pro a run for its money, OnePlus has bestowed its latest flagship with a whopping 48-megapixel primary sensor on the rear, flanked by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical lossless zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 117-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture.

Those kind of specs are enough to make any amateur photographer foam at the mouth, but in a practical sense, you’ll notice the impact of these sensors the second you take the OnePlus 7 Pro camera out for a spin. Working in tandem with one another, the three sensors will have the ability to pull in greater detail than ever before, turning you into an Instagram master in seconds.

Of course, all of these great features wouldn’t amount to much if the OnePlus 7 Pro didn’t have the power to handle them. Luckily for early adopters, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s secret weapon is hidden within the device. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM (depending on which model you go for).

With that kind of processing power, OnePlus has raised the bar with what’s possible from a smartphone in 2019.

