The best Galaxy Note 9 deals for September 2018

Best Note 9 deals: Samsung’s flagship phablet is now out and we’ve rounded up all of the best deals.

The Note 8 of last year turned out to be one of our favourite smartphones of 2017. In fairness, after the disastrous Note 7 it really had to be good. Now the Note 9 had a lot to live up to – thankfully we found that to be just the case.

It’s taken some of the best parts of the Galaxy S9 Plus, like its variable aperture dual-camera, and combined it with the already excellent aspects of the Note 8. The screen is massive, making it perfect for media and the S-Pen is still a feature that helps the Note series stand apart from rivals. The battery is also ginormous, so can easily see you through the day.

If you want to find out more about this new phone, be sure to read our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review where we gave it a 9/10 review.

But while there’s lots to love about the Note 9, it hardly comes cheap. The 128GB base model of the Note 9 has a SIM-free price of £899, whereas the larger 512GB model has a SIM-free price of £1,099. We can all probably agree that’s a lot of cash. If forking out that much isn’t feasible, consider picking it up on contract so you can help spread the cost.

Scroll down to the bottom of this page for more information on the Galaxy Note 9, otherwise keep reading for some of the best contract deals going for this fabulous phablet in the UK right now.

Top Note 9 deals right now

These are the deals we feel are your best choices for the Galaxy Note 9 at the moment. Scroll down further to see other choices broken down by data allowance.

Best Note 9 deals – 4-10GB of data

If you’re a relatively light data user, these will be the best Note 9 contracts for you. This amount of data will be sufficient for messaging and moderate streaming of music. If you’re a big Netflix streamer, you might want to consider a high data allowance to make sure you have enough data for each month.

Best Note 9 deals – 10GB+ of data

These are the contracts for the big data users. That means you plan on streaming a lot of music and video, or you want to tether a secondary device to use your mobile data plan. That’s a handy option if you want to have internet access on your laptop or tablet while on the move.

More Top Note 9 Deals

What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9?

On the surface, the design is more an evolution of the Note 8, rather than revolution, much like the move from the Galaxy S8 to the Galaxy S9. That said, the Note 8 was already a good-looking phone so only small improvements were needed to keep the design feeling fresh.

The bezel around the screen has been made thinner, so the Note 9 is actually a fraction smaller than its predecessor, yet now has a larger 6.4-inch screen. That’s a great size for productivity and entertainment, two of the things that people want if opting for a larger phablet phone. It’s still a quad-HD (1440 x 2960) AMOLED display that supports HDR, too.

Another most welcome change is moving the fingerprint sensor below the camera lens on the rear, making it far less awkward to use. The phone remains as IP68 rated, so will happily survive water to depths of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes.

Otherwise, you can expect the usual performance upgrades with a newly refreshed phone. There’s now either a Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 8910 processor inside (the former being used in models sold in the US), which should really bump up the Note 9’s speed. Storage options now go all the way up to 512GB, too, which can be paired with a microSD so you can have a massive amount of storage if you need. The Note 9 also now has up to 8GB of RAM if you opt for the highest spec model.

The other upgrade is to the battery, which is now a larger 4000mAh cell. The battery life of the Note 8 was a little underwhelming, so the increased capacity should hopefully mean better endurance.

Camera performance is what most people now care about when picking up a new phone, and the good news is that the Note 9 takes much of what made the Galaxy S9 Plus’ cameras great. It’s got the same dual-aperture lenses that can switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the lighting conditions, dual-pixel focusing and a secondary sensor for 2x zoom.

The S-Pen of course makes a return, but this time it’s been upgraded with Bluetooth. That means you can use it for a range of functions, including controlling presentations from across the room or as a wireless shutter button for the camera. Smart.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

Consider these…

How to choose the best Note 9 deal

Decide on your data

Nowadays, data allowance is the big difference between contract offers. Call minutes and text allowances have become largely inconsequential, so much so you’ll find tariffs more often than not just giving you an unlimited amount of each.

The most important factor (beyond price) is the amount of data you’re allowed each month. Everything from browsing the web, streaming music or video, or using messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger all use your data allowance. If you run out of data that can mean seriously limiting how you can use your phone each month, that is unless you’re willing to pay for some extra data for the month. Often in this case you end up paying through the nose.

For this reason, you’ll want to get your data requirements right when you first sign up for a new contract. If you’re only a light user, such as light browsing and using messaging apps, but not necessarily streaming a lot of video, a data allowance between 4GB to 10GB should likely suffice. If you find yourself streaming a lot of video, such as on Netflix, or want to tether your laptop to your phone to share the data connection, you’ll likely want to have at least 15GB of data each month, if not more. It really doesn’t hurt to have more just in case.

We consistently see high data contracts costing the same as low data options, or only slightly more. So it’s worth having a look to see if you can get more data or your money. You never know if your circumstances might change, such as discovering you just have to binge a new Netflix show on your daily commute. Better safe than sorry.

Upfront cost or no upfront cost?

So your phone contract is typically broken down by your phone’s upfront cost – which is the amount you’re contributing towards the cost of the phone at the outset – and the monthly cost. As a contract is usually 24 months, you can consider the total cost of ownership (TCO) as upfront cost + (monthly cost x 24). The networks have essentially factored in the remaining cost of the phone into your monthly charge, so you gradually pay off the phone.

Typically, you’ll find your TCO is lower if you’re able to pay a higher upfront cost at the beginning. This also usually reduces your monthly outlay for your phone contract. But paying a chunk of cash at the beginning isn’t for everyone, so some contracts have very low or zero upfront costs, which then lets you spread the cost of the phone over 24 months. Even if this means you’re paying slightly more after 24 months this might be a worthwhile option if it’s the only way you’ll bag the phone of your dreams.

Check the network coverage

Before you potentially pick a new phone network provider, you’ll want to make sure you have good network coverage wherever you need it. This is for both phone calls and 4G data. You should start by checking your home and work addresses. Poor coverage can particularly be a problem in more rural areas.

Check the links below to see which of the main providers offer the best coverage for you:

Pick the right network for you

Beyond just checking the all-important coverage for your prospective network, you should also look into any perks and benefits afforded to you on a contract. Each network has its own added incentives.

O2

O2’s big incentive is O2 Refresh. This essentially splits your bill into two payments: paying off the cost of the phone, and then the service plan. Once you’ve paid off the cost of the phone, your monthly bill will reduce accordingly. It means not overpaying, which is something many people find themselves doing after their contract is up.

You also have the option of trading in your phone to upgrade at any time, so you can have the shiniest new smartphone whenever you want and not have to wait the 24 month contract out. O2 also has other benefits through such as priority tickets to events for O2 customers.

Vodafone

Vodafone has different tariffs types, so be sure to check what kind you’re signing up for. The most enticing is often Red Entertainment. This includes free subscriptions to services like NOW TV, Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV and Amazon Prime Video. These would otherwise cost extra, so provided you actually want one, it’s an additional saving.

Vodafone has also bumped up its roaming options, so you can now use your plan in more countries abroad on certain packages.

EE

EE gives you six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sports mobile with its contracts. You also get the widest 4G coverage in the UK (at least according to its figures).

Three

Three has Go Binge, which means select streaming services like Netflix and Apple Music don’t count towards your monthly data usage. That could potentially mean you can sign up for a lower data tariff and not worry about going over if your main use is going to be Netflix streaming.

Keep your old number

While you might take out a new contract, you don’t have to give up the old phone number you’ve had memorised for the past few years. Simply ask your old network provider for something called a PAC code, which you can then provide to your new provider. This stands for Port Authorisation Code and essentially gives permission for your phone number to be transferred over. It usually takes about a day for this to happen but it won’t cost you anything.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.