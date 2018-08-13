Best Mobile Phone Deals for September 2018

Best Mobile Phone Deals: After a new shiny new phone? We’ve rounded up a range of offers across both contract and SIM-free options across a range of top smartphones.
If you’re looking to pick up a new smartphone, it can be a potential minefield not only with a dizzying array of different models on offer, but also the contract versus SIM-free debate.
We’ve listed a range of mobile phone deals right here, spanning both contract and SIM-free offers, so you can weigh up your options when picking up a shiny new smartphone for the best price.
First off, here are some quick links to the best SIM-free deals from the UK’s biggest retailers further down this page.
Or if you’re after some of the most popular smartphones out right now on contract, the second half of this article focuses on contract deals across phones like the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note S9 and Huawei P20.
Head to the bottom of this page if you’re struggling to decide whether to go SIM-free vs contract, where you’ll find some of our guidance on the pros and cons of each approach. Then have a look at our Best SIM Only Deals article if you decide to go for a SIM-free phone deal below.
Otherwise, here are some of the best mobile phone deals available right now.
Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap up any SIM-free phone that grabs your interest before prices change.
SIM-free Phone Deals
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Amazon
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
The best iPhone (and best smartphone to some) on the market can be bought with a £99.01 reduction via Amazon.
Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
The latest iteration of Google's flagship device is perfect for anyone obsessed with having a great smartphone camera.
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black
The LG G7 benefits from a beautiful display coupled with great audio capabilities, making it a perfectly suitable phone for streaming content.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB – Titanium Grey
Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB – Titanium Grey
Either the world's coming to an end or Amazon's going out of business because either way, having a massive £300.99 discount off the Mate 10 Pro makes this one of today's best SIM-Free deals.
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
In addition to dual SIM capabilities, an FHD+ display and a metal chassis, the P20 Lite has two rear-view cameras for taking detailed shots on the go.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals - Budget Phones
Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo
Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo
One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Argos
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
This special edition version of the iPhone 8 can now be snapped up for a tasty discount.
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
If you fancy the iPhone 8 Plus version of the RED Special Edition (with a bigger screen and 4K video recording) then you can nab this with a great saving.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey
Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey
If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.
Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Honor 7X with free JBL Clip 2
Honor 7X with free JBL Clip 2
Anyone after the Honor 7X will be pleased to know that Argos is currently throwing in the JBL Clip 2 with each purchase, absolutely free.
Samsung Galaxy J3 with free Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card
Samsung Galaxy J3 with free Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card
Much like the Honor 7X, Argos is also packing the Samsung Galaxy J3 with a freebie. Any purchase of the Galaxy J3 includes a free 32GB Memory Card.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – John Lewis
John Lewis SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
While there's no discount on the standard price of the iPhone X, buying through John Lewis does get you a two-year warranty.
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB – Midnight Black
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB – Midnight Black
No discount here either but it still comes with a two-year warranty.
John Lewis Best SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Apple iPhone SE, 32GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone SE, 32GB – Space Grey
The iPhone SE comes with a £40 discount and a two-year warranty through John Lewis.
Apple iPhone SE, 128GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone SE, 128GB – Space Grey
Less of a saving but still a great offer on the 128GB model of the iPhone SE.
John Lewis Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Nokia 3 16GB – Black
Nokia 3 16GB – Black
It won't win any 'best of' awards but the Nokia 3 has a great battery life and runs a fairly modern version of Android – not bad for just shy of a hundred quid.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Currys
Currys SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
Shop through Currys and enjoy a £60 saving on one of Apple's top-tier iPhones.
Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Those who love a smartphone with a good camera will do well to make use of the £140 discount now running on the Pixel 2 at Currys.
Pixel 2 XL 64GB – Just Black
Pixel 2 XL 64GB – Just Black
While the saving isn't as gigantic as with the regular Pixel 2, any saving on the fantastic Pixel 2 XL is still noteworthy.
Currys SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
iPhone SE 32 GB – Space Grey
iPhone SE 32 GB – Space Grey
Not only do you save £40 off the price of the iPhone SE through Currys, but you also stand to save an additional £30/£50 if you purchase it with an Apple Watch or MacBook respectively.
Currys Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Moto E5 16GB – Grey
Moto E5 16GB – Grey
It might not be on offer at the moment but the E5 is still one of the best smartphones you can buy for under £200.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Tesco
There are only a handful of deals available through Tesco right now, so we’ve decided to consolidate them into a single section instead of being spaced across the usual three.
Best Tesco SIM-Free Deals – Low to High
Moto G6 Deep Indigo – SIM Free
Moto G6 Deep Indigo – SIM Free
The Moto G6 holds the honour of being one of Trusted Reviews' most highly recommended budget smartphones – made even better with £20 off.
Honor 10 Phantom Blue – SIM Free
Honor 10 Phantom Blue – SIM Free
Tesco has matched Amazon on the Honor 10, coming in at 99p cheaper than its competitor. True to its word, every little helps.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Black – SIM Free
Samsung Galaxy S9 Black – SIM Free
Tesco boasts one of the best deals around for the Samsung Galaxy S9, netting you a saving of £50. Not too shabby for one of the best phones money can buy.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – AO
AO has a great price on a SIM-free Nokia 7 at the moment, beating its rivals.
Best AO SIM-Free Deals
Nokia 7 Plus 64GB Smartphone – Black
Nokia 7 Plus 64GB Smartphone – Black
A great price for this well-specified and attractive Android 8.0 phone.
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Smartphone – Orchid Grey
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Smartphone – Orchid Grey
AO is currently offering the Galaxy S9 with a discount of £100, bringing it to a price that's far cheaper than with most retailers.
Contract Mobile Phone Deals
iPhone X contract deals
The current flagship Apple iPhone. If you’re after the current top-end iPhone, this is the one you want.
Top iPhone X deals right now
iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE
iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE
With 60GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.
iPhone 8 Plus contract deals
If you like your iPhone on the more ‘phablet’ end of the spectrum, the iPhone 8 Plus has a lot of the features of the higher iPhone X but with a more wallet-friendly price.
The top iPhone 8 Plus deals right now
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 20GB, £42.50pm (after cashback), no upfront on Vodafone
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 20GB, £42.50pm (after cashback), no upfront on Vodafone
A whopping 20GB monthly allowance makes this Vodafone contract a fantastic option for all you data junkies. Vodafone customers can now enjoy free roaming in destinations such as the USA and Canada.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
A £60 saving, two-year warranty and an additional £40 saving if you also pick up a pair of Apple AirPods? Come on, what's no to love about this incredible SIM-free deal from John Lewis.
iPhone 8 contract deals
The smaller of the two iPhone 8 models, which is perfect if you find larger phones unwieldy.
The top iPhone 8 deals right now
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
More data than you can shake a stick at combined with absolutely nothing to pay up front. This is our top deal for the iPhone 8 at the moment. You also get 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music, too.
iPhone 8 64GB SIM-Free – Space Grey
iPhone 8 64GB SIM-Free – Space Grey
Of all the different iPhone 8 colours that are available, the space grey model offers the best value for money with the largest discount of £111.01.
iPhone 7 contract deals
The iPhone 7 is still widely on sale, even if it is now a little older. Considering the iPhone 8 didn’t see a massive design change, the iPhone 7 is yet to feel dated and can be had for a bargain price.
The top iPhone 7 deals right now
iPhone 7 32GB – 30GB of data on EE
iPhone 7 32GB – 30GB of data on EE
For this contract, EE has removed the upfront cost and chucked in an extra 5GB of data each month to sweeten the deal. Couple that with the additional extras and freebies afforded to EE customers and you've got one hell of an offer.
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code DEAL20 to save £20)
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code DEAL20 to save £20)
This Vodafone deal has a decent amount of data for most average users and the upfront cost means lower monthly payments. Save £20 with code DEAL20.
Samsung Galaxy S9 deals
The new Galaxy S9 features lots of clever camera tech including its adapting aperture camera that offers it great low-light performance.
The Top Samsung Galaxy S9 Deals Right Now
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 4GB, £23pm, £100 upfront from Vodafone (use code EPICTEN to save £10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 4GB, £23pm, £100 upfront from Vodafone (use code EPICTEN to save £10)
e2save has come out with this brilliantly affordable contract for the Galaxy S9, made even better with a £10 discount when using the code EPICTEN.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 30GB, £36pm, no upfront from Vodafone
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 30GB, £36pm, no upfront from Vodafone
30GB of data and no upfront cost for only £36pm? As far as high-data contracts go, this one's a steal.
Samsung Galaxy S8 deals
If stretching to the Galaxy S9 is a bit much, the Galaxy S8 is now available for a lower price and isn’t that big a step down in terms of performance and functions.
The top Samsung Galaxy S8 deals right now
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB – 30GB of data on EE
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB – 30GB of data on EE
A massive amount of datas (currently doubled) with no upfront cost makes this a great deal. It's worth noting that it's a cashback offer that essentially takes the monthly cost down from £36 to £29.50 a month.
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone
A super-low TCO thanks to a low upfront and monthly cost make this a great choice for anyone not needing oodles of data and not wanting to deal with the above cashback.
Huawei P20 deals
The smaller of the two Huawei P20 phones but one that still packs a fantastic camera and design.
Best Huawei P20 Deals
Huawei P20 – 20GB data on EE [+ free Huawei headphones worth £99]
Huawei P20 – 20GB data on EE [+ free Huawei headphones worth £99]
Loads of data and nothing to pay upfront make this a great choice. EE also gives you 6 months Apple Music and 3 months BT Sport, too.
Huawei P20 (Pink) – 20GB data on EE [+ free Huawei headphones worth £99]
Huawei P20 (Pink) – 20GB data on EE [+ free Huawei headphones worth £99]
Same deal as above but with a Huawei P20 in an eye-catching pink finish.
Huawei P20 Pro deals
Step up to the Pro model and you get Huawei’s innovative triple-lens camera system that improves its photography.
Best Huawei P20 Pro Deals
Huawei P20 Pro 128GB Black – 4GB of data on Vodafone [+ free Huawei Freebud headphones worth £149]
Huawei P20 Pro 128GB Black – 4GB of data on Vodafone [+ free Huawei Freebud headphones worth £149]
A great alternative if you don't need as much data and are willing to pay an upfront cost. You also get free truly wireless headphones included. Use code: DEAL20 to save £20.
Huawei P20 Pro 128GB Black – 20GB of data on Vodafone [+ free Huawei Freebud headphones worth £149]
Huawei P20 Pro 128GB Black – 20GB of data on Vodafone [+ free Huawei Freebud headphones worth £149]
Loads of data with a manageable upfront cost and monthly cost. Throw in the Huawei Freebud headphones and you've got another great option. Use code: DEAL20 to save £20.
Contract vs SIM-free phones
If you’re trying to decide whether to opt for a SIM-free phone or pick one up on contract, there are a few things you need to weigh up.
In terms of the total cost of ownership (TCO), it’s generally cheaper to opt for a SIM-free phone and buy your handset outright. You can then either pair this with an existing contract you might already have, or sign up for a SIM only deal. Going this route does mean a high initial outlay to pay off the phone, but once you factor in the monthly contract cost after 24 months (the typical contract length if going for a contract phone) then you end up spending less overall.
However, if this isn’t really an option – which it might not be with the high cost of some of today’s smartphones being prohibitive – then a contract option may well be the better bet. This might be your only option for picking up your shiny new dream phone.
When selecting a contract phone, you generally spread the cost of the phone across the 24 months of the contract, making it more approachable. Contract phones come with something called an ‘upfront cost’, which is the amount you pay at the beginning towards the cost of the phone. Some contracts will have no upfront cost, which make them more suitable.
If you’re able to pay an upfront cost, you can typically bring your TCO down after 24 months. As a general rule of thumb, the more you pay upfront, the less you’ll pay each month as you have less of the phone to pay off. Your monthly bill consists of an amount towards paying off the phone and the rest to cover your network service. It’s worth doing the maths to calculate the TCO, which you can do with this formula: upfront cost + (monthly charge x 24).
Even then, it might still be worth paying a little more for your TCO if it means you can have a lower upfront cost, which lets you get the new phone you want. It’s all down to your personal circumstance.
Want to see more Trusted Reviews phone contracts?
Consider these:
