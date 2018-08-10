Best LEGO Deals for September 2018

Best LEGO Deals: Brick by brick, we’ve pieced together the very best LEGO sale prices to have you building your favourite sets for an affordable price.
Let’s be honest, playing with LEGO is a barrel of fun but looking for LEGO sets in the wrong places can often have you paying far too much. That’s where we come in. We think it’s only fair that if there’s LEGO on sale out there, you should know about it.
Case in point, the RRP for the Lego Millennium Falcon is set at an eye-watering £649.99, the same amount afforded to a high-end 4K TV or one of the latest flagship smartphones. The last thing you want to worry about as you’re blasting off to a galaxy far, far away is whether or not you still have enough money left for food – it just sours the fun.
If you stick with us and follow our handy guide to the best LEGO deals available right now, you’ll never have to worry about missing out on yet another great saving.
Speaking of great savings, Argos has outdone itself with arguably the biggest LEGO deal right now – a huge £100 (50%) saving on the LEGO 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck with remote control. The truck itself is an impressive piece of kit but being able to take it out for a spin just makes it a fantastic product and an even better deal.
Take a look below at our collection of some of the best LEGO deals available right now.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Snap up any deals before the prices change.
Best Amazon LEGO Deals
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Indoraptor Rampage At Lockwood Estate' Set - 75930
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Indoraptor Rampage At Lockwood Estate' Set - 75930
It's rare to see this much of a discount on a larger LEGO set, particularly one that's almost brand new. Score.
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Blue's Helicopter Pursuit' Set - 75929
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Blue's Helicopter Pursuit' Set - 75929
One of the simpler Jurassic World sets but who doesn't love playing with a LEGO helicopter? Not this guy, that's for sure.
LEGO Ninjago Movie 70617 Temple of The Ultimate Weapon Toy
LEGO Ninjago Movie 70617 Temple of The Ultimate Weapon Toy
A huge saving to be had on this great recreation of the Temple of the Ultimate Weapon from the LEGO Ninjago Movie.
LEGO 21033 Architecture Chicago Skyline Building Set
LEGO 21033 Architecture Chicago Skyline Building Set
One for you LEGO Architecture enthusiasts out there, a loving recreation of Chicago's iconic skyline with a juicy saving of £11.23.
Best Argos LEGO Deals
LEGO Super Heroes Spider-Man Beware The Vulture
LEGO Super Heroes Spider-Man Beware The Vulture
For Vulture alone, this pack is well worth the money (just look at those wings). Even though he didn't appear in this scene, it's still great to see Iron Man included in this set.
LEGO Star Wars Resistance Transport Pod - 75176
LEGO Star Wars Resistance Transport Pod - 75176
Join Finn and Rose on their mission to save the rest of the rebels with this great LEGO set, now just under £20.
LEGO The Batman Movie Batcave Break-in - 70909
LEGO The Batman Movie Batcave Break-in - 70909
Multiple Batman costumes, a rubber duck getaway vehicle and diabolic mechanical penguins? Sign me up.
LEGO Stars Wars Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter - 75179
LEGO Stars Wars Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter - 75179
Join the dark side and fly with Kylo Ren in his (admittedly cool but evil) custom TIE fighter.
LEGO Technic 6x6 All Terrain Tow Truck - 42070
LEGO Technic 6x6 All Terrain Tow Truck - 42070
A whopping saving of £100 you say? This deal sells itself and should not be missed.
Best John Lewis LEGO Deals
LEGO Star Wars Han Solo Key Light
LEGO Star Wars Han Solo Key Light
A great little stocking filler for any Star Wars fan, and always handy for exploring a galaxy far, far away.
Best Smyths LEGO Deals
LEGO City Police Station
LEGO City Police Station
No LEGO City build is complete without the pièce de résistance that is the Police Station. There's a ridiculous amount of fun to be had with this set, making it fantastic value for money.
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
One for the older LEGO fans out there and a great way to satisfy your inner trucker.
Trusted Reviews Deals
After some more great discounts? Check out these deal round-ups for August 2018:
