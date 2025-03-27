Best Laptop Deals: Our Spring Sale picks from Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus and HP

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, the Amazon Spring Sale has you covered. Here are all the best laptop deals we’ve spotted in the March sale.

This list includes a variety of the best laptop options from touchscreen models to large-screen gaming devices, making it the easiest place to find a bargain in the chaos that is any Amazon sale.

Keep reading to discover the best discounted laptops, or visit our Amazon Spring Sale page for even more eye-catching tech deals, including the best headphone deals we’ve spotted.

Best Laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a brilliant Windows ultrabook that has a supremely lightweight design, class-leading 22-hour battery life and beefy performance thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite chip.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It also happens to be a third cheaper in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Run to Amazon now to bag the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for just £1099 down from £1649 and save £550 with this offer. You’ll want to hurry though, as there are only 8 left in stock as of us spotting this deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

At just £359.99, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a fantastic choice if you’re looking to save big on a 14-inch laptop in the Amazon sale. Shop today and you’ll save £240 – that’s 40% – compared to the laptop’s £599.99 RRP.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is an affordably-priced laptop great for school, work and entertainment thanks to its 14-inch FHD display, Dolby Audio sound, 13th Gen Intel Core processor and fast charging battery.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED X1505VA

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED X1505VA sits between the two aforementioned laptops in terms of price at just £629.99. That’s more than a 1/4 off its £849.99 RRP, saving you £220 when you pick it up during the big sale.

The Vivobook 15 OLED X1505VA is a 15.6-inch laptop with a bright FHD OLED display, Intel Core i7-13620H processor and a very solid 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

HP Victus 15″ Gaming Laptop

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop in the sale, this 29% discount on the HP Victus 15″ Gaming Laptop won’t disappoint. The 15-inch laptop would typically cost you £1129.99 but shop today and you’ll pay just £799.99. That’s 29% off or £429 back in your pocket.

Don’t miss this opportunity to bag a gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics and a 144Hz FHD display for less.