Best iPhone XS Deals for September 2018

Best iPhone XS Deals: The successor to the iPhone X is finally here and we’ve rounded up all of the best iPhone XS deals for you to peruse.

With this being an ‘s’ year for the iPhone range (incremental updates as opposed to a full-blown shift in design), the iPhone XS will no doubt be a hard sell for some, particularly with the cheaper iPhone XR just around the corner. That being said, any fans of the iPhone X will be more than happy to know that the iPhone XS is a worthy successor that takes everything you loved and somehow improves upon it.

Anyone who watched the iPhone XS reveal livestream will know that the major improvements to smartphone are the inclusion of a new A12 Bionic Chip for silky smooth processing, and a new sensor for the camera (with a 7 megapixel front-facing camera for perfecting your selfie game).

Of course, if you want to be among the first wave of trendsetters then buying a iPhone XS outright will set you back a fair amount of money. At its cheapest, the iPhone XS goes for £999, moving all the way up to £1349. With those kinds of numbers flying around, it makes a lot more sense to spread the cost with a contract.

To save you from the hard slog of having to find those contracts yourself, we’ve put together this handy list of iPhone XS deals, ranging from low to high data contracts and also where you can the best price for a SIM-free handset, if that’s your preferred option.

Best iPhone XS Deals – 4-10GB of data

If low-data SIMs are more your style, or even if you just want to save a bit of extra money on your iPhone XS contract, these deals are you.

Trusted Reviews Exclusive iPhone XS Deal Apple iPhone XS – 10GB, £40pm with £350 upfront on O2 Giving you plenty of data for the low price of just £40 a month, this monthly contract with O2 is an incredible deal that can't be missed if you want to be one of the first people to own an iPhone XS.

Best iPhone XS Deals – 10GB+ of data

I see you, the one streaming a cheeky bit of Netflix under your desk. I’m not judging, but all that binging requires a hefty data allowance. If that sounds familiar then you’re in the right place to find some cracking deals on high-data contracts.

Best iPhone XS Deals – SIM-free

Don’t expect to see too many deals here so soon after the iPhone XS’s release, but do check back as we’ll be including any SIM-free deals as and when they appear.

Best iPhone XS Deals – SIM-Free Apple iPhone XS, iOS, 5.8", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 64GB, Silver With the iPhone XS having just come out, there are no obvious deals to be had on SIM-free models but buying through John Lewis does get you a two-year warranty out of the gate – brilliant for giving you peace of mind with your new phone.

iPhone XS New Specs and Features

iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max iPhone XR Display 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch 19.5:9

1124 x 2436 AMOLED 6.1-inch IPS LCD Processor Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic RAM TBC TBC Rear camera Dual 12 megapixels Single 12 megapixels Front camera 7 megapixels 7 megapixels Battery TBC TBC Software iOS 12 iOS 12 Storage 64/256/512GB 64/128/256GB

The iPhone XS may look like last year’s iPhone X but it now comes in gold… in truth, there are actually a wealth of new features onboard to render this the best and brightest of Apple in a smartphone. At the heart of the XS lies the new A12 Bionic processor; it offers a 15% performance improvement over last year’s A11 Bionic chip and paired with iOS 12 promises app load times that are 30% faster. The dual OIS-laden 12-megapixel rear camera now lets you adjust the amount of background bokeh after the fact, letting you adjust the virtual aperture from f/16 all the way out to f/1.4. The XS also promises better battery life than its predecessor and faster FaceID unlock too.

How much data do you need?

Here’s a question that with determine which plan you go with more than any other. Higher data contracts will take a toll on the price you pay either upfront or on a monthly basis, but whichever it is, the surplus will be there. Luckily for most of us however, if you’re a casual social media user (like myself), then there’s no need to worry about consuming too much data.

Social media platforms have been optimised to consume very low amounts of data, meaning that you’ll be perfectly content with a monthly allowance of between 4-8GB. If you’re the type of person to go one step beyond (watching Netflix during work meetings totally counts) then you’ll need something in the 20-40GB range.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.