Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals: So long iPhone 9, long live the iPhone XR – Apple’s successor to the iPhone 8 has been revealed and we’ve rounded up the best deals for it.

Going down the Microsoft route and eschewing a ninth iteration, the iPhone XR serves as the next device in Apple’s line of entry-level smartphones (in comparison to its flagship products).

Despite its somewhat dated design and lacklustre battery life, the iPhone 8 still managed to wow us all at Trusted Reviews for its super fast processing and ambitious camera which was capable of taking some fantastic shots. With all that in mind, the iPhone XR has some pretty big shoes to fill, not only in surpassing the iPhone 8 but also in being a worth purchase in the same market as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Related: Apple Event Recap

To find out if the iPhone XR holds its own, scroll past the deals section below to see all the specs and new features of the phone. If you’re already clued in then take a look through our handy collection of the best pre-order deals for the iPhone XR.

SIM-free prices of the iPhone XR will start at £749/$749. This page will be updated in the coming days to feature additional information.

Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals – Three

For high-data contracts, Three is great value. All Three customers get access to a variety of additional features, such as Go Binge, which allows you to use apps like Netflix and Apple Music at no cost to your data. Freebies app Wuntu adds another cherry on top, giving you weekly deals and offers as a thank you for signing up.

To register your interest with Three, click here.

Pre-order prices coming October 19th.

Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals – Sky Mobile

The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max will both be available through Sky Mobile’s swap12 and swap24 programmes. Here are the details for each plan:

Swap12: Existing Sky Mobile customers can trade in their device for the latest smartphone each year.

Swap24: An alternate plan for existing Sky Mobile customers, allowing them to trade in their phone every two years and get the lowest possible monthly price (with no upfront) on a new device.

To register your interest with Sky Mobile, click here.

Pre-order prices coming October 19th.

Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals – Vodafone

Vodafone recently expanded its roaming service to include 29 new countries (such as the USA and Canada), giving its customers the chance to use their minutes at data at no extra cost abroad.

To register your interest with Vodafone, click here.

Pre-order prices coming October 19th.

Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals – Virgin Media

Virgin Media has some of the best network coverage up and down the country, making it a perfect choice for anyone who values a strong signal above anything else.

Pre-order prices coming October 19th.

Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals – O2

Much like Three’s Wuntu app, the O2 priority service offers some incredible reasons to sign up. Weekly deals can range from something as small as a free coffee and move up to priority booking for gigs at O2 venues. For music buffs, O2 is a solid choice.

To register your interest with O2, click here.

Pre-order prices coming October 19th.

Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals – EE

One of the major new features touted for both the iPhone XR is the addition of Dual SIM capabilities. As one of the few mobile networks with eSIM capabilities, EE is one of your best bets if you want to use two SIMs on the go.

To register your interest with EE, click here.

Pre-order prices coming October 19th.

Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals – Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has recognised that with rising costs, people are more reluctant to pre-order the latest handset than ever before, but the company has said that it’s dedicated to bringing back the “urge to upgrade”. With such a bold statement, one can only imagine what kind of deals Carphone Warehouse has up its sleeve.

To register your interest with Carphone Warehouse, click here.

Pre-order prices coming October 19th.

Best iPhone XR Pre-order Deals – Mobiles.co.uk

Mobiles.co.uk has always come through just in the nick of time to bring some fantastic contract deals to the public, so we have high hopes that come Friday the company will unveil some absolute bangers.

To register your interest with Mobiles.co.uk, click here.

Pre-order prices coming October 19th.

iPhone XR New Features and Specs

iPhone XR Screen 6.1-inch LCD; 1792 x 828, 326PPI Dimensions 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm, 194g OS iOS 12 Processor Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core 7nm SoC Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Main camera 12MP, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, Smart HDR Front camera 7 megapixels Battery 1.5 hours more than iPhone 8 Plus Colours White, Black, Blue, Yellow, Coral, (PRODUCT)RED Wireless Charging Yes (Qi compatible) Price £/$749 64GB, £/$799 128GB, £/$899 256GB Launch date 12 September Pre-orders from 16 October Shipping 23 October Water-resistance IP67: up to 1m for 30 minutes Extras Dual SIM (China only); eSIM rest of world

The iPhone XR may have adopted the borderless style of the iPhone X but the handset will still retain the same LCD screen that can be found in the iPhone 8 Plus. Going a step beyond the iPhone 8 Plus however, the iPhone XR’s battery will last for an extra hour and a half – which could prove very handy for those late nights home. Opting for the cheapest of Apple’s three new iPhone’s won’t see you penalised on the speed front either, with the iPhone XR housing the same A12 Bionic Chip that can be found in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

How much data do you need?

Here’s a question that with determine which plan you go with more than any other. Higher data contracts will take a toll on the price you pay either upfront or on a monthly basis, but whichever it is, the surplus will be there. Luckily for most of us, however, if you’re a casual social media user (like myself), then there’s no need to worry about consuming too much data.

Social media platforms have been optimised to consumer very low amounts of data, meaning that you’ll be perfectly content with a monthly allowance of between 4-8GB. If you’re the type of person to go one step beyond (watching Netflix during work meetings totally counts) then you’ll need something in the 20-40GB range.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.