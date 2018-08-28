Best iPhone X Deals for September 2018

Best iPhone X Deals: Buying the best doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Take a look at our best iPhone X deals to see how you can save some serious cash.

The iPhone X has become the poster child for current top-tier smartphones, and rightly so. Not only has the phone truly nailed the concept of face unlocking, but it also comes packed with the lightning fast A11 Bionic chip – making it one of the fastest smartphones on the market.

Related: iPhone 9

To know more about why the iPhone X is one of the best loved smartphones here at Trusted Reviews, check out our comprehensive iPhone X review.

SIM-Only Deals

If you’ve found yourself on the receiving end of a brand new iPhone X then you might want to check out our page for the Best SIM-Only Deals to help you make the most of your phone.

One of the few downsides originally mentioned in our iPhone X review was the phone’s price, which sat at the RRP of £999.99. Luckily, this criticism no longer applies as the price of the iPhone X has dropped considerably since its release, meaning that there’s never been a better time to adopt.

Related: iPhone XS

If the iPhone X is still out of your price range then we recommend checking out our pages for the Best iPhone 8 Deals and Best iPhone 7 Deals. For everyone else, you’re in the right spot.

While there are still plenty of deals to be had on both low and high-data contracts for the iPhone X, we’ve now added a section for SIM-free models for anyone who’s content with the SIM they already have.

Top iPhone X deals right now iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE With 60GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.

You can jump to the bottom of this page to see our advice on picking the right contract, as well as how to choose the best network operator for you, and how you can keep your old phone number if you decide to change providers.

Jump to: How to choose the right iPhone X deal

Best iPhone X Deals – 4GB to 10GB

Not enough time in the day to watch cat videos on the go? Sounds like you might be better suited for a low-data SIM package. We’ll be the first to admit that the high-data contracts offer far better value for money, but there are a few select deals to be had on this end of the spectrum.

Best iPhone X deals - 4GB to 10GB of data iPhone X 64GB – 10GB of data on EE Right now, you're better off opting for one of the larger data contracts on the iPhone X. These are around the same price but get you more data, so there's no reason not to go for one of those. Otherwise, this option from BuyMobiles.net is your next best bet, which does get you 6 months of Apple Music or 3 months of BT Sport included.

Best iPhone X Deals – 10GB+

Consider yourself a heavy data user? Then these will be the deals for you. You won’t be left worrying that you might go over your data allowance, and there’ll be enough data to allow you to tether a secondary device.

Best iPhone X Deals – SIM-Free

If you’re happy to stick with the SIM you’ve got then let’s cut out the noise and get right to the point on where to find the best price for a SIM-free iPhone X.

Very takes the cake right now with its temporary 10% discount on electrical items with the code MJWTM. The code only applies to first orders through the website, so keep that in mind before you head to the checkout.

More of today’s best iPhone X deals

What you need to know about the iPhone X

Key features:

5.8-inch OLED HDR display

A11 Bionic CPU

64GB or 256GB storage

Face ID

Dual 12-megapixel camera with OIS

IP67

Animoji

While Apple launched the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus all at the same time, it’s the iPhone X that is the most coveted of the three. It’s the model to mark the tenth anniversary of Apple’s famous smartphone (hence it’s meant to be pronounced iPhone ‘ten’).

After Apple released a few generation’s worth of iPhones that all largely looked the same, the iPhone X introduces an iconic and easily-recognisable new design. One noticeable change is the ditching of the ‘Home’ button everyone had grown to associate with the iPhone.

By taking it away, it means the iPhone X now has more screen than any iPhone before, with a much higher screen-to-body ratio that reaches practically edge-toe-edge now. Instead of the Home button, you now use gestures to navigate your way around, making for a more intuitive experience and offering way more screen than before.

It’s a beautiful 5.8-inch OLED HDR screen, too, that makes colours look gorgeous. Removing the bezels means you get more screen in a body that’s actually smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus. So perfectly pocketable but with loads of display.

There are also dual cameras on the back with optical image stabilisation for sharper shots. They’re some of the best we’ve seen from a smartphone. Now that the Home button is gone, that means no Touch ID. In its place you have the more user-friendly Face ID to securely unlock your phone using the front-facing camera. This clever tech also allows for new Animoji or ‘animated emojis’ that inject more personality in your messages.

Because the back is now made from glass, the iPhone X now also supports conveniently wireless fast charging. Goodbye frayed Lightning cables.

iPhone X not the phone for you?

Consider these:

How to choose the best iPhone X deals for you

Make sure you have enough data

Practically every contract is going to offer you more than enough minutes and texts than you’ll ever need, if not just providing an unlimited amount. Most people will therefore prioritise how much data is provided each month, as this will impact how much browsing and streaming you can do.

As more and more of us use the likes of iMessage, FaceTime, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger to message and call one another, traditional texts and minutes are also becoming more redundant. It’s all about that data when picking the best iPhone X deals.

If you’re going to be a moderate data user – such as streaming only a little Netflix, YouTube or Spotify over 4G – then you’ll want to aim for at least 5-10GB of data a month. If you plan on tethering your 4G connection, so that you can have internet access on your laptop or tablet, you’ll likely want to have at least 15GB of data each month, if not more. Just be sure to check how much data you’re allowed to use while tethered, as some operators limit your use.

Compare contract prices between lower data and higher data tariffs, too. Increasingly, you get a much better deal for more data, sometimes paying the same money as you would for less. There’s really no reason not to go for more data than you think you might need in that case. It’ll leave you some breathing room if you do suddenly find yourself binge-watching your favourite show on your next train journey.

Decide what you’re willing to pay upfront

As mentioned, the Apple iPhone X is a seriously pricey phone if you buy it SIM free. Not everyone has £999.99 lying around to buy one outright, so a contract is the best way to get hold of a shiny new iPhone and spread the cost.

Different contracts will have different upfront costs, which is the amount you pay at the beginning for the iPhone X. Paying more at the beginning can mean paying less each month, and vice versa. Typically, if you pay more upfront you’ll spend less over the course of the contract (called the Total Cost of Ownership or TCO).

To work out the TCO of a contract, simply multiply the monthly cost by the term of the contract (typically 24 months), then add the upfront cost. When finding the best iPhone X deals, you might be put off by a higher TCO, but keep in mind your personal financial circumstances. While you might end up paying more in the long run, a lower upfront cost could be the key to landing yourself your perfect phone while spreading the cost to something you’re comfortable with.

How to pick a network provider

Beyond just the price of the contracts, there are a range of reasons to think about what network provider you want to sign up with.

In the past, you might have gotten perks like free calls to the same network, but considering you now get more minutes and texts than you’ll probably ever need, making sure you’re on the same phone network as your friends and family is no longer an issue.

But there are other things to consider when deciding which network provider to use.

First off, you’ll want to make sure you have good network coverage for both calls and 4G. You don’t want to find out you’re living in a blackspot. You can check the network coverage of the big networks using these links:

Just pop a postcode in and you’ll be able to see everything from 2G, 3G and 4G coverage. Be sure to check any places you’ll regularly be using your phone such as your home and work.

Wi-Fi Calling

One way to get around spotty network coverage is Wi-Fi Calling. This is a feature now supported by all four of the UK’s big network operators and essentially lets you use a Wi-Fi internet connection to make and receive calls and texts.

This is far more reliable and better quality than relying on network reception and lets you still use your phone anywhere you have an internet connection.

Your call minutes and text messages are still taken out of your standard tariff when using Wi-Fi Calling.

It simply requires you to turn on the necessary settings on a compatible phone. You can find out more about each network’s Wi-Fi Calling and how to activate it here: EE | Three | Vodafone | O2.

Network perks and benefits

Each network also offers some perks to entice you and we’ve listed some of them below:

Three

Go Binge is available on select Three contracts and lets you stream as much as you want from a select number of services, and these won’t count against your data allowance. Services include Netflix, Apple Music and Deezer (you can see the full list here). This is great if you’re a Netflix binger as you won’t have to worry about how much data you’re using. Three also offers ‘Feel at Home’ roaming in 71 countries, letting you use your allowance while abroad.

EE

EE customers can get three months of free BT Sports on their mobile letting you watch a wide range of sports including football and rugby. There’s also six months of free Apple Music for pay monthly subscribers.

EE also supports Wi-Fi calling, so if your phone also has that function, you can make regular calls through an internet connection. Perfect if you ever have patchy network coverage. If you live in London, you also get Wi-Fi on the London Underground.

Vodafone

Certain Vodafone Red Entertainment plans give you 24 months of Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile, Now TV or Prime Video. The latter is a new addition to Red Entertainment’s stable. Some of these services are quite costly, so it’s worth factoring these in when making a choice.

Vodafone has recently announced an expansion to its roaming on Red Entertainment plans, called Global Roaming Plus, adding an additional 29 destinations. This brings its total to 77 countries worldwide where you can use your Vodafone contract without additional charge. There are also an additional 75 ‘Roam-further’ destinations where you can pay from £6 a day for service abroad.

Global Roaming Plus is available to new and upgrading Vodafone customers from September 4th. The original 48 Roam-free destinations can be found here.

The newly added destinations include: Albania, Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Australia, Barbados, Bermuda, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Ghana, Grenada, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Mexico, Monsterrat, Mozambique, Netherland Antilles, New Zealand, South Africa, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, UK Virgin Islands, USA.

O2

O2 gives you O2 Priority, which can give you early access to tickets to gigs and shows and exclusive offers for O2 customers. O2 also provides free access to certain public Wi-Fi networks across the UK for its customers. O2 has also announced it’s adding more countries to its list of supported roaming destinations, taking the total to 75 countries.

iD Mobile

iD Mobile has the perk of data rollover. This means any data you don’t use from your month’s allowance is added to the next month’s. This gives you a second chance to use it, so it doesn’t go to waste.

Keep your old phone number

Gone are the days of messaging everyone in your phone book to tell them you have a new phone number. Even if you change network providers, you can keep your old phone number.

To port your old number between providers, you’ll need to contact your old provider and ask for something called a PAC code. This stands for Port Authorising Code. Once you have this, just contact your new provider and they can handle the transfer of your number. This usually takes about 24 hours.

You usually have 30 days to give your new provider the PAC code, as they tend to expire after this period. Fear not, you can always request a new PAC.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.