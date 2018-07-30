Best Kitchen Deals for September 2018

Best Kitchen Deals: If your kitchen needs a spruce up then take a look at our list of the best deals from Amazon, Currys and Argos on some fantastic kitchen appliances.
Move aside living room, the kitchen is the cool place to be. Between advanced coffee machines that make café-quality hot drinks and air fryers that can cook your favourite food in a much healthier way, there’s very little to keep you out of the kitchen these days.
The humble kitchen appliance has also had a serious style injection and what was a mundane item, like a stand mixer, can now be the focal point of your kitchen counter.
With the new age of kitchen appliances, there has also been a boom in the number of companies competing for space on your countertop. To save you from the drudgery of comparing them all, we’ve made it easy by collecting the best kitchen deals and presenting them according to which retailer they’ve come from. No fuss and no worries.
For all you caffeine fiends out there, we have a separate ‘Best Deals’ section dedicated solely to coffee machine deals, in case you don’t find what you’re after here.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap up any bargains before they’re gone.
Amazon Kitchen Deals
There are plenty of kitchen deals to be found on Amazon but the best value for money undoubtedly lies with the Kenwood Chef Standing Mixer which is now going for £157.67 less than the original asking price.
Amazon Best Kitchen Deals
Kenwood Chef KVC3100W Stand Mixer - White
Kenwood Chef KVC3100W Stand Mixer - White
You'll be hard pressed to find such a high quality stand mixer at a price lower than this. The KVC31000W is also one of the best-reviewed stand mixers on Amazon.
Bosch Tassimo Vivy 2 TAS1402GB Coffee Machine
Bosch Tassimo Vivy 2 TAS1402GB Coffee Machine
For the no-frills coffee pod experience, the Vivy 2 is a great place to start thanks to its inexpensive price and the range of branded hot drinks available for the system.
Braun J500 Juicer - Black
Braun J500 Juicer - Black
When it comes to juicing – never settle for second best. The 75mm chute included in the Braun J500 Juicer has plenty of room for all kinds of fruit, giving you the chance to find your perfect combination.
Duronic Air Fryer AF1/B 1500W Multicooker Mini Oven, Recipe Book Included
Duronic Air Fryer AF1/B 1500W Multicooker Mini Oven, Recipe Book Included
It's time to ditch the oil and start frying sensibly. To help get you started on your new health kick, Duronic's air fryer also comes with a free recipe book.
Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker
This 7-in–1 pressure cooker features 14 built-in cooking programs, a stainless steel cooking pot, and a steam rack.
Currys Kitchen Deals
Currys is leading the charge where coffee makers are concerned. The retailer is selling the Dolce Gusto Starter Pack – which includes the coffee maker, several coffee pods and a rotating pod holder – for just £49.99. This is a brilliant deal for getting you set up and making great coffee in no time.
Currys Best Kitchen Deals
Kenwood Smoothie 2GO SB056 Smoothie Maker
Kenwood Smoothie 2GO SB056 Smoothie Maker
Going the healthier route just got a lot cheaper with this Kenwood Smoothie Maker. At under £20, there's very little reason not to treat yourself to the wonderful world of smoothies.
Dolce Gusto by Krups Mini Me KP128BUN Coffee Machine Starter Kit
Dolce Gusto by Krups Mini Me KP128BUN Coffee Machine Starter Kit
What a bundle! For just £54,99 you can nab the Krups Mini Me coffee machine, a rotating pod holder and pods for americano, cappuccino and latte macchiato coffees.
Icona Micalite ECOM311.BK Coffee Machine
Icona Micalite ECOM311.BK Coffee Machine
Why choose between ground and pod coffee when you can have a machine that serves up both? On top of a £50 saving, the Delonghi Icona also comes with a built in milk frother for serving up proper cappuccinos.
Russell Hobbs 23200 Slow Cooker – Stainless Steel
Russell Hobbs 23200 Slow Cooker – Stainless Steel
While there's no immediate saving on this Russell Hobbs Slow Cooker, it does come with a three-year warranty to save you peace of mind.
Morphy Richards Total Control Hand Mixer
Morphy Richards Total Control Hand Mixer
A compact hand mixer with five speed levels and three bundled accessories.
Argos Kitchen Deals
There aren’t too many kitchen deals to be found on Argos right now, but a stylish Russell Hobbs slow cooker can be had for less than half price – get in.
Argos Best Kitchen Deals
Russell Hobbs Your Creations 3.5L White Slow Cooker 23150
Russell Hobbs Your Creations 3.5L White Slow Cooker 23150
Talk about a bargain. Russell Hobbs is well known for making quality products and it's rare to see one of theirs at such a low price point.
Cookworks Health Fryer
Cookworks Health Fryer
Save 20% on this compact fryer, which fries you food with a lower fat content using only a spoonful of oil and a clever hot air system.
John Lewis Kitchen Deals
John Lewis benefits from having an extended warranty on its electrical items, many of which come with a massive 5-year warranty.
John Lewis Kitchen Deals
De’Longhi Distinta 4-Slice Toaster, White
De’Longhi Distinta 4-Slice Toaster, White
Four pieces of toast to go? Yes please. The De'Longhi Distinta has a fantastic retro design, and with a discount of £34.99 now on, it's a must-have for your kitchen.
KitchenAid 175 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer
KitchenAid 175 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer
You’ll already save £100 on certain colours of this premium food mixer, but if you trade in your old machine you’ll save a further £100.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.