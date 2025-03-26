Best Headphone Deals: Top Bose, Sony and Samsung offers in Amazon’s Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is well underway, making this the perfect time to pick up a new pair of headphones. We’ve gathered all of the best headphone deals in this guide, making it even easier for you to find a bargain during the sale.

Whether you’re searching for a set of the best headphones with noise cancelling to drown out the train during your morning commute or a pocket-sized pair of earbuds for your mum this Mother’s Day, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading to discover the best headphone deals in the Amazon sale, or head to our main Spring Sale page for all of the top tech deals as we share them.

Best wireless headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort SC

The Bose QuietComfort SC have seen a whopping 41% slashed off their price in the Amazon Spring Sale. This takes the price of the noise-cancelling headphones from £319.95 down to just £188.95, saving you £131 when you shop today.

Along with ANC, these headphones deliver high-fidelity audio, an Aware Mode and an up to 24-hour battery life to get you through long journeys while blocking out your surroundings.

Sony WH-1000XM5

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are our favourite wireless headphones right now, which is why we were excited to see them reduced to £249 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Shop today to get these premium noise-cancelling over-ears with a 30-hour battery life for 17% less than their usual £299.99 RRP. That’s a £50.99 saving when you shop today.

Sony WH-1000XM4

If you like the sound of the Sony’s but your budget doesn’t stretch to the latest model, this Sony WH-1000XM4 offer is the perfect compromise.

Right now, you can get the previous generation noise-cancelling headphones for just £177.99 – that’s 22% off their current price and nearly 50% off their original £349 RRP when they launched in 2020.

Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro have seen a similar 43% price drop in the Spring Sale, taking their price down to just £199 from £349.

For less than £200, you can get strong noise-cancellation, excellent wireless performance , personalised spatial audio support and a long 40 hours of battery life.

Anker Soundcore Q30

If your budget is below £50, look no further than this fantastic offer on the Anker Soundcore Q30. These over-ears have dropped from £79.99 down to just £45.99. That’s 43% off their original RRP.

For less than £50, you get active noise cancellation, hi-res audio and up to 50 hours of battery life, blowing some of the other headphones in this list out of the water when it comes to endurance.

Best wireless earbud deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

If you’re a fan of the Galaxy ecosystem, you won’t want to miss this offer on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The headphones are now just £169, or 23% off their £219 RRP.

Not only do these earbuds offer strong noise-cancelling and an enjoyably warm performance, but they also work seamlessly with other Samsung devices and even support some Galaxy AI features, such as real-time translation with the help of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Anker Soundcore P30i

If you’d prefer a pair of earbuds the Anker Soundcore P30i are currently just £29.99 during the Amazon Spring Sale. That’s 40% off their usual £49.99 RRP.

The P30i offer noise-cancelling, 45 hours of battery life and the case even doubles as a phone stand thanks to its flip-open back panel. This means you can stream your favourite Netflix shows more easily.

Anker Soundcore P20i

The Anker Soundcore P20i are an even bigger bargain at just £15.99. Save 47% off these earbuds’ £29.99 when you pick them up during the sale.

While these earbuds don’t offer any noise-cancellation, they do still back a respectable 30 hours of battery life, along with 22 preset EQs to customise the sound and a handy lanyard to attach the charging case to your bag or keys.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2

The OpenRun Pro 2 are Shokz’ flagship bone conduction sports headphones but they’re just £143 when you shop today. That’s a £26 saving compared to their usual £169 RRP.

These headphones are ideal for sports with their open-ear wireless design which allows you to submerse yourself in music while remaining aware of your surrounds when out on a run or using heavy equipment. The earbuds also offer IP55 water protection rating and 12 hour battery life to get you through several workouts.

Shokz OpenRun Pro

Last but certainly not least are the Shokz OpenRun Pro. At £109, these headphones are perfect for those who want to try some top-end bone conduction headphones without paying the price of the latest model.

Shop on Amazon today to save 32% on the OpenRun Pro compared to their usual £159.95 asking price. That’s a £50.95 saving when you shop during the Spring Sale.