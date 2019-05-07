Google Pixel 3a Preorder Deals: Limited Time Offer with Free Acer Chromebook Laptop worth £199

Best Google Pixel 3a Deals: Google’s newest smartphone has made its debut at the I/O event, and we’ve already found the device’s best deals, just for you.

Surpassing the original Pixel 3 as the worst kept secret in history, the Pixel 3a has been officially announced. Taking the same great foundations laid out by the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a offers a more affordable alternative that doesn’t compromise on quality.

In no feature is this more apparent than with the Pixel 3a camera setup. The Pixel 3’s camera system is one of the best on the market, taking high-quality images that have changed the game of smartphone photography. You’ll have access to that same great tech with the Pixel 3a.

Given that the Pixel 3a price starts at just £399, the phone already provides great value for money, but with these fantastic deals you’ll save even more of your hard earned cash. The standout offer by far is the free Acer Chromebook laptop (worth £199) that you can get with each preorder.

If you want to know more about the Pixel 3a, just scroll down to see our quick guide on the phone. To see more of the best Pixel 3a deals and discounts, you’re already in the right place.

Best Pixel 3a Preorder Deals – Best Pixel 3a Price

Google Pixel 3a – Everything you need to know

Taking a leaf out of the iPhone XR rulebook, the Pixel 3a is all about offering the same great experience found in its full-fat counterparts but in a more affordable device. Starting at £399, the Pixel 3a is dirt cheap when compared to the Pixel 3’s original price point of £739.

For such a cheap price, you might be expecting some serious setbacks but in the Pixel 3a’s most iconic feature, there are no concessions to speak of. Simply put, the front and rear camera set up for the Pixel 3a is indistinguishable from the one found on the Pixel 3.

Anyone who’s used the Pixel 3 camera knows that its industry leading tech can turn anyone’s Instagram feed into that of a full-blown influencer. The “Night Sight” mode in particular, which combines multiple frames for a higher-resolution image, will pick up detail in night-time shots that go unnoticed by the human eye.

The Pixel 3a is also included in the small handful of smartphones (out of a total 21) that will launch with Android Q – the latest and most robust version of the popular operating software.

After listening to market demand, Google has wisely seen fit to bring back the much beloved 3.5mm headphone jack. For anyone who swears by wired headphones to get the best music experience, the Pixel 3a will seem like a dream come true amidst a sea of dongle-hungry smartphones.

The Pixel 3’s fast charging tech also makes a return, getting you seven hours of battery from a breezy 15-minute charge. Going for gold, a full single charge will see the Pixel 3a through up to 30 hours of activity. With that kind of juice in the tank, you won’t be diving for a charging outlet anytime soon.

Of course, the Pixel 3a’s lower price point does include some inevitable downgrades. Packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (as opposed to a 845 Pixel Visual Core), the Pixel 3a won’t run as quickly as it’s more expensive counterparts, but that’s a small trade-off for a wealth of features.

