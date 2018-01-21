Best Pixel 3 XL Deals in the UK for January 2019

Best Pixel 3 XL Deals: The larger version of Google’s latest and greatest smartphone has been out for a few months now, and the deals have started pouring in.

Unlike any range of Pixel phones before them, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have people split down the middle as to which one they prefer. Both are fantastic phones in their own right, and while you would expect the XL to be an upgraded version of the Pixel 3’s already fantastic design, it’s held back slightly by Google’s decision to give the phone a notch at the top of the screen.

If you’re not too fussed about aesthetics and just want a powerful smartphone with a large screen and a killer camera, then you should get on just fine with the Pixel 3 XL. Saving you from the next logical step, we’ve searched a range of retailers to find you the best possible Pixel 3 XL deals on the market – just scroll down to take a look.

The Best Pixel 3 XL Deals Right Now

Saving you from the drudge of searching through hundreds of potential offers, we’ve selected the best of the best for your convenience.

More of Today’s Cheapest Pixel 3 XL Deals

Still making up your mind? Here are a few great alternatives that might float your boat.

Best SIM-free Pixel 3 XL Deals

If you’ve already found a banging contract and want to stay put, there’s no judgement here. There’s always an offer to be had on a SIM-free handset.

Best SIM-free Pixel 3 XL Deals Google Pixel 3 XL Smartphone, Android, 6.3", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 64GB, Just Black Most retailers are offering the Pixel 3 XL at the newly reduced price of £769 (£100 off the RRP) but with John Lewis offering a two-year warranty as standard, this is the best option for sure.

What you need to know about the Pixel 3 XL

Trusted Reviews score: 8/10 Editor’s Choice

If you’ve already read up on the Pixel 3, you’ll be happy to know that the Pixel 3 XL improves upon its smaller sibling in almost every possible way… almost. There’s no denying that the Pixel 3 XL’s notch isn’t exactly a looker, but it can be turned off to provide a more traditional bordered display.

Turning towards the phone’s biggest feature, the Pixel 3 XL has one of the best smartphone cameras on the market – hands down. As is expected from any phone in Google’s Pixel range, the Pixel 3 XL can pick up an insane amount of detail, giving you natural looking shots in an instant.

Review verdict:

“Look past the notch and the Google Pixel 3 XL is an excellent phone. One that focusses on important aspects, notably the camera, and foregoes cramming in features people aren’t going to use.

It’s not flashy, but with a camera as good as this it doesn’t need to be. If a phone is your primary way of taking pictures then you really need to consider the Pixel 3 XL.”

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

