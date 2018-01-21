Best Pixel 3 XL Deals in the UK for January 2019

Best Pixel 3 XL Deals: The larger version of Google’s latest and greatest smartphone has been out for a few months now, and the deals have started pouring in.
Unlike any range of Pixel phones before them, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have people split down the middle as to which one they prefer. Both are fantastic phones in their own right, and while you would expect the XL to be an upgraded version of the Pixel 3’s already fantastic design, it’s held back slightly by Google’s decision to give the phone a notch at the top of the screen.
If you’re not too fussed about aesthetics and just want a powerful smartphone with a large screen and a killer camera, then you should get on just fine with the Pixel 3 XL. Saving you from the next logical step, we’ve searched a range of retailers to find you the best possible Pixel 3 XL deals on the market – just scroll down to take a look.
The Best Pixel 3 XL Deals Right Now
Saving you from the drudge of searching through hundreds of potential offers, we’ve selected the best of the best for your convenience.
Google Pixel 3 XL – 4GB, £22/month and £190 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on EE
If you only use your data for the odd bit of scrolling through social media, then this 4GB should be perfect. With a total cost of ownership of only £708, this contract comes in at a massive £161 cheaper than buying the phone outright.
Google Pixel 3 XL – 30GB, £33/month and £50 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on EE
30GB is the perfect amount of data needed for uploading the countless photos you'll be taking with the Pixel 3 XL, and you'll still have plenty left over for streaming your favourite TV shows. You'll also receive six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport for free. Just remember to use the code TRUSTED10 to save £10 at the checkout.
Google Pixel 3 XL – Unlimited Data, £54/month and no upfront cost on EE
Yes, you read that right – this contract comes with unlimited data and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. For the data guzzlers out there, this is the best option by far. Remember, you also get six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport for free with this deal.
More of Today’s Cheapest Pixel 3 XL Deals
Still making up your mind? Here are a few great alternatives that might float your boat.
Best SIM-free Pixel 3 XL Deals
If you’ve already found a banging contract and want to stay put, there’s no judgement here. There’s always an offer to be had on a SIM-free handset.
Google Pixel 3 XL Smartphone, Android, 6.3", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 64GB, Just Black
Most retailers are offering the Pixel 3 XL at the newly reduced price of £769 (£100 off the RRP) but with John Lewis offering a two-year warranty as standard, this is the best option for sure.
What you need to know about the Pixel 3 XL
Trusted Reviews score: 8/10 Editor’s Choice
If you’ve already read up on the Pixel 3, you’ll be happy to know that the Pixel 3 XL improves upon its smaller sibling in almost every possible way… almost. There’s no denying that the Pixel 3 XL’s notch isn’t exactly a looker, but it can be turned off to provide a more traditional bordered display.
Turning towards the phone’s biggest feature, the Pixel 3 XL has one of the best smartphone cameras on the market – hands down. As is expected from any phone in Google’s Pixel range, the Pixel 3 XL can pick up an insane amount of detail, giving you natural looking shots in an instant.
Review verdict:
“Look past the notch and the Google Pixel 3 XL is an excellent phone. One that focusses on important aspects, notably the camera, and foregoes cramming in features people aren’t going to use.
It’s not flashy, but with a camera as good as this it doesn’t need to be. If a phone is your primary way of taking pictures then you really need to consider the Pixel 3 XL.”
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
