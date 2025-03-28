:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Best Fitness Tracker Deals: Amazon Spring Sale savings on our favourite Fitbits, Garmins and more

Max Parker
Editor

Amazon’s Spring Sale is currently taking place, and we’ve rounded up all the best fitness tracker deals right here to save you time and money.

This list includes some of the best fitness trackers, fitness bands and smart rings – all with hefty discounts as part of Amazon’s big spring sale, which is running until March 31.

Scroll down to discover all the fitness tracker deals our team has spotted in the Amazon Spring Sale. Or, check out our guide to the best vacuum deals and our Spring Sale liveblog for all the latest Amazon offers.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2

If you’re after a high-end smartwatch that doesn’t need to be charged every night (or even every week), then the Epix Pro is certainly one to go for.

In certain modes, this beefy wearable can last for nearly a month on a single charge – the Apple Watch certainly can’t do that.

There’s a good OLED display, flashlight, and all the tracking features you’d want. As part of the Amazon sale, the watch has picked up a 31% discount. That brings the £829 RRP down to £568.99.

garmin epix 2 deal amazon spring deals
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music GPS

The Forerunner 255 is an excellent entry-level Garmin watch, with many flagship features – including GPS and a multi-week battery life – at a price lower than much of the brand’s range. And as the name suggests, this model allows for music playback without having to have a phone connected.

This model is currently on offer for £206.99, 41% down from the £349.99 RRP.

Google Fitbit Charge 6

A very affordable option here. Google’s Fitbit range offers smartwatch features in a more discreet band design, making it an ideal solution for anyone who finds smartwatches too bulky. The Charge 6 includes Google Maps and Wallet, a battery that’ll last a week and GPS for run tracking.

You can now grab the Charge 6 for £118.99, 15% off the £139.99 RRP.

fitbit charge 6 deal amazon spring deals
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Oura Gen3 Horizon Smart Ring

If a smartwatch isn’t for you, how about a smart ring? These are naturally more subtle devices, and can be worn alongside an existing watch for a less techy look. This Oura Gen3 is one of our favs, with a sleek design, iOS and Android support, plus all the usual fitness tracker features.

oura ring 3 deal amazon spring deals
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As part of the sale, the Oura Gen3 can be had for £299, a 14% discount over the £349 RRP.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung’s high-end smartwatch has picked up a healthy discount as part of the Spring Sale, making it more tempting than before. With a 26% discount, the AI-toting watch is now priced at £214 – down from £289.

This watch uses Galaxy AI to help you keep an eye on your health with added insights along with offering personalised sleep coaching to aid your slumber. There’s waterproofing, GPS, heart rate tracking and more.

galaxy watch 7 deal amazon spring deals
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung’s entry-level smartwatch might not have a feature list packed with quite so much tech as the flagship models in the range, but most of the major boxes are ticked – and at this price, it’s the perfect first smartwatch.

As part of the Spring Sale, Amazon has chopped 48% off the RRP, bringing it down from £189 to a seriously tempting £99.

Key features include run and sleep tracking, 5ATM water resistance and a sapphire crystal display. That’s a lot of of smartwatch for under £100.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

