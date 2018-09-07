Trusted Reviews’ Deals of the Week: Week of September 3rd

Best Deals Round-up: Here are some of the best deals that we’ve found over the last week that deserve a second look (while they’re still around).

With August out of the way, Black Friday is inching just that bit closer – exciting isn’t it? The time for deals galore is just over the horizon and I for one can’t wait. Of course, I can’t focus too much on Black Friday due to the equally important event that’s taking place next week: the reveal of Apple’s new product line-up.

Hold on to your hats, Apple is back to bring out the big guns. Next Wednesday, September 12th, we can all expect to see several new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and maybe even a new MacBook. Yours truly will be on hand to present you with the best pre-order deals for whichever gadgets and gizmos actually do get announced, so stay tuned.

Coming back to the present, several of our deal compilations have received major updates including the Best Galaxy Note 9 Deals and Best Tablet Deals. You might have also noticed an entirely new section for the Best Gaming PC and Gaming Laptop Deals, catering to PC gamers of all budgets.

1) BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Range Extender, White, Pack of 4

What’s the point of even having Wi-Fi if you can’t binge watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia from the comfort of the bathtub? Improve the Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home with these range extenders from BT, now with £70 off.

2) Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

The importance of good dental hygiene cannot be understated (at least, that’s what my dentist keeps telling me). If you’re in the market for a new toothbrush or you fancy upgrading to an electric toothbrush, the Oral-B Smart 6 is a great place to start, particularly as it comes with two additional toothbrush heads to see you settled into the near future.

3) MSI Trident 3 i5 8GB 1TB 128GB GTX1050Ti Desktop PC

Behold, PC gaming for the living room, and no it’s not a Steam machine. With the Trident 3, MSI has clearly designed a gaming PC that’s destined to sit comfortably next to your TV. Regardless of whether or not you set it up in the living room, the Trident 3 still has some tasty specs that can have it running high-end gaming with ease.

4) Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Everyone’s favourite web-slinger is back and being given the video game treatment he deserves. Marvel’s Spider-Man received a 4/5 here at Trusted Reviews with Jake Tucker writing: “It’s uncomplicated fun, and it should deliver fun evenings defeating Spidey’s Rogue’s Gallery, exploring the city or even just pelting around at high speed hoovering up collectibles.”

5) Virgin Media SIM – 45GB, Unlimited minutes and texts

Virgin Media’s back at it again with another great flash sale SIM. Hot off the heels of its 100GB SIM, you can now grab 45GB for the lower price of only £18pm. 45GB is more than anyone could reasonably use within a single month, but at this price it’s an absolute bargain.

6) Asus FX504GM-EN150T Gaming Laptop Bundle

£999.99 might seem like a hefty price tag, but not only are you getting the technically impressive Asus FX504GM laptop (which can hold its own against most desktop PCs), but you’re also getting a backpack, a mouse and the Intel Software Pack which includes some fantastic games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

