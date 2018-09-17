Daily Deals: 1/3 off a Philips Hue bundle, and the best iPhone XS contracts

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. iPhone XS Preorder

Out the many iPhone XS preorder deals that we’ve seen over the last few days, I’ve taken the liberty of highlighting the best two (please, no need for applause). Virgin Media’s 6GB contract for £44 a month with no upfront is one of them, seeing as you’ll only be paying roughly £2.30 each month for the SIM. If you fancy a bit more data but don’t mind splitting the difference between a monthly rate and an upfront cost, then our exclusive deal with Mobiles.co.uk (10GB for £44pm and £350 upfront) should be perfect for you.

Trusted Reviews Exclusive iPhone XS Deal Apple iPhone XS – 10GB, £40pm with £350 upfront on O2 Giving you plenty of data for the low price of just £40 a month, this monthly contract with O2 is an incredible deal that can't be missed if you want to be one of the first people to own an iPhone XS.

2. Super Smash Bros Ultimate Limited Edition

Come December, we’ll all be playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate – it’s just a given. I can already envision the late night tournaments which are sure to take place at the Trusted Reviews headquarters. What better way to get ahead of the action than with a £10 discount on the SSBU Limited Edition through Very?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Preorder: Save £5 on the SSBU Limited Edition with Very.

3. Huawei Mate 10 Pro

For the longest time the price of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro sat comfortably at £399.99, which was already a huge reduction on its £699.99 RRP, but now it’s dropped once more to the unbelievable price of £379.99. As one of the highest rated phones here at Trusted Reviews, this one’s a winner.

4. Philips Hue Bundles

Looking for an easy way to spice up your home with minimal effort? Who am I kidding – aren’t we all? Argos currently has a third off this fantastic Philips Hue bundle which includes a White Ambiance Bulb and a dimmer switch. The only downside is that the set-up won’t work unless you already have a Philips Hue Hub. If you don’t already have one, then Amazon’s Philips Hue Starter Kit is a far better bet, coming in with a saving of £28.40.