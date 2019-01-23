Best Laptop Deals in the UK for January 2019 – Bargains for every budget

Best Laptop Deals in the UK: We’ve rounded up the best cheap laptop deals from the UK’s top online retailers.
Whatever you do for a living, and whatever you like doing in your leisure time, we guarantee there’s a laptop out there with your name on it.
Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, a compulsive YouTuber, a serious video editor, a dedicated writer, or a stressed student, we can point to a laptop computer that will meet your needs.
If you scroll down to the bottom of the page, we’ll talk a little more on the kind of things you should look out for when shopping for a new laptop.
And it really does come down to how much you’re willing to spend at the end of the day. Laptop prices run the whole gamut from less than £200 to several thousand pounds, and there are plenty of options in between.
Our team of laptop experts has taken a look at the UK’s biggest retailers and seen what they have to offer. We’ve been sure to include a selection of laptops that will suit every occasion and budget.
We’ll be checking back and updating our featured offers regularly, so we’d recommend that you keep us bookmarked.
Dell | Currys PC World | Amazon | Argos | John Lewis | Very
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Best Laptop Deals – Currys PC World
Currys PC World is currently offering £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy any Windows 10 laptop, sweetening its deals further.
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP Pavilion 14-ce0595sa 14" – 128GB SSD, White & Gold
HP Pavilion 14-ce0595sa 14" – 128GB SSD, White & Gold
An everyday all-rounder of a Windows 10 machine with a tidy design, 11.5 hours of battery life, and an 128GB SSD.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-14IKB 14" Intel® Core™ i7 Laptop - 512 GB SSD, Blue
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-14IKB 14" Intel® Core™ i7 Laptop - 512 GB SSD, Blue
Big savings on a highly capable Lenovo laptop with a speedy i7 CPU and a fast and capacious 512GB SSD.
HP Pavilion 14-ce0510sa 14" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Burgundy
HP Pavilion 14-ce0510sa 14" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Burgundy
£500 currently gets you this 14-inch HP machine, which will comfortably handle everything short of heavy gaming and heavy duty video editing.
Acer Aspire 3 A315-51 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 128 GB SSD, Black
Acer Aspire 3 A315-51 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 128 GB SSD, Black
This great-value laptop packs plenty of fast storage, a 15.6-inch display, and enough performance for an all-round decent experience.
Best Laptop Deals – Amazon
With so many products on Amazon, it can sometimes be difficult to work out what’s a good deal and what’s not. Fear not, these top-notch discounts are legitimate money-savers.
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.
ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)
ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £400 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.
Huawei Matebook X PRO 13.9" Laptop (Grey) 3k TouchScreen- 35.3 centimeters LCD Laptop (Grey) - Intel 8th Generation i7-8550U 1.8 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512GB SDD, Geforce MX150, Windows 10 Pro
Huawei Matebook X PRO 13.9" Laptop (Grey) 3k TouchScreen- 35.3 centimeters LCD Laptop (Grey) - Intel 8th Generation i7-8550U 1.8 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512GB SDD, Geforce MX150, Windows 10 Pro
A compelling Ultrabook with top notch hardware and a sleek design. This is a desirable MacBook Pro rival at a decent price.
Best Laptop Deals – Argos
Argos might not be known for its computing sales, but we’ve seen this retailer offering the best price on great laptops countless times in the past. Here are our picks of the moment.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
ASUS GL503 15in i5 8GB 1TB 128GB SSD GTX1050Ti Gaming Laptop
ASUS GL503 15in i5 8GB 1TB 128GB SSD GTX1050Ti Gaming Laptop
This punchy, well-priced gaming laptop will blast through games with its solid specs - including a fast 120Hz wide-view display.
Best Laptop Deals – John Lewis
John Lewis price matches other retailers like-for-like but, due to the nature of laptop specifications, it can sometimes be tricky to find an identical model between retailers. John Lewis also sells some exclusive models. You get a 2 year warranty on many models, which helps John Lewis stand apart.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
ASUS K570ZD-E4069T Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1050, 15.6”, Full HD, Black
ASUS K570ZD-E4069T Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1050, 15.6”, Full HD, Black
A 15.6” Full HD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 8GB RAM, a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU and a 256GB SSD ensure that this laptop is a punchy multi-media performer.
HP ENVY x2 12-g001na Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3”, Full HD, 4G/LTE/ACPC, Grey
HP ENVY x2 12-g001na Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3”, Full HD, 4G/LTE/ACPC, Grey
Reduced to clear, this capable convertible hybrid packs in a capable i5 CPU, a 256GB SSD, a 12.3-inch Full HD display, a keyboard-cover and an HP stylus.
ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GD-E2046T Laptop with ScreenPad, Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6” Touchscreen, Ultra HD, Deep Dive Blue
ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GD-E2046T Laptop with ScreenPad, Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6” Touchscreen, Ultra HD, Deep Dive Blue
This John Lewis exclusive is a serious piece of kit for video editors and other power users, with an uber-capable i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, and a 15.6” UHD Touchscreen.
Best Laptop Deals – Very
Very frequently has great deals on budget laptops under £200, so if you only have basic needs, it’s worth having a look. These are our top picks right now.
Best Very Laptop Deals
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
A solid choice for students on a tight budget. The inclusion of Office 365 is also a useful addition for productivity. Currently £30 cheaper than being sold by Amazon.
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
A wallet-friendly budget option that's also light on your shoulder. There's not much built-in storage at just 32GB, but if you make use of cloud storage that will help. This is currently around £40 cheaper than Amazon.
Choosing a laptop deal
How much power do you need?
First off, decide what you actually need a laptop for. If it’s only basic productivity, think a bit of word processing and browsing, then an entry-level laptop below £300 can likely do the trick. Or even a Chromebook.
These are basic laptops that run Chrome OS, and they’re great if you only have basic needs. They’re a great choice for students who just need something for writing essays and note-taking. Keep in mind that installing software isn’t as straightforward as on a macOS or Windows-based laptop.
Spend a little more, and you can pick something up that can handle more intensive tasks like video or image editing. It’s here you might come across laptops with different Intel core processors. Have a read of our Intel processor and AMD processor guides for more information on the differences. There are a whole section on laptop processors and what to look for.
The most expensive laptops will be gaming models. These will have meaty processors as well as dedicated graphics cards. They’re not just good for gaming, though, as those GPUs can also help with tasks like video rendering to make those processes faster, too.
Different form factors
Laptops nowadays come in a whole range of form factors, too. Not just different-sized screens, although that’s important. If you want something portable, you might want to look at a 13- or 14-inch model as these tend to be more shoulder friendly. Have a look at the weight before picking one if you’re on the road a lot.
But besides screen size, some laptops have tricks up their sleeves. There are 2-in-1s and convertibles. You can think of the former like tablets that can dock with a keyboard, whereas the latter have a hinge that let you bend them backwards in either tent mode or as a tablet. Both of these are versatile, letting you have a touch-based tablet experience alongside the productivity of having a keyboard.
Larger laptops tend to be powerhouses, particularly where gaming is concerned. If you do want to use your laptop as a gaming machine then make sure that the one you go for has a dedicated graphics card and plenty of RAM to handle all the action. Then again, your choice may depend on the type of games you intend to play. Something like Minecraft is fairly forgiving where CPU is concerned, and could even run on some tablet hybrids, but just don’t expect to play a high-end game like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on the same device.
Battery life
The next big deciding factor is also battery life. If you’re looking for a desktop replacement and plan to have your laptop plugged into the mains all the time, this isn’t such an issue. If you’re constantly going to be away from power, you’ll want something with strong battery life, so have a look at our reviews before making a decision.
Of course, if you’re favouring battery life all other features then you might want to consider buying a high-end tablet. While not as fully featured as laptops, tablets can be used nowadays as devices for most day-to-day work without requiring a charge for several hours. Plus, their portability will allow you to carry the device and its charging cable without much hassle. If buying a new tablet is starting to sound like a more appealing endeavour then head on over to our collection of the best tablet deals available right now.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.