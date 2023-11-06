Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Buy’s Z Flip 4 deal feels like a misprice

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 can now be nabbed for a bargain basement price. We pretty much flipped out when we saw this one.

American smartphone shoppers can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $349.99 at Best Buy right now. That’s the price of a mid-range candy bar phone, let alone a flagship foldable.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 tumbles below $350

The 2022 foldable is now available for a shockingly low price of $349.99. That’s a saving of up to $650 on the RRP. You’ll need to activate the phone on the Verizon network with Best Buy

The phone initially cost $999.99 up front, so that’s a $650 saving on the asking price for this 2022 foldable. All you need to do is sign-up to activate the device on the Verizon network today.

While the Z Flip 4 has since been succeeded by the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, at this price it’s difficult to look past the previous generation model.

We gave the Galaxy Z Flip 4 model a 4-star score. In our recently updated review, our own Max Parker said the phone was “still a capable foldable a year after release”

We loved the pocketable size, clever camera tricks and battery life improvements. While the 1.9-inch cover screen isn’t quite as functional as the 3.4-inch display on the Z Flip 5, it’s still really handy for notifications. You can compare the two phones’ finer points here.

Max concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an exciting foldable with plenty of improvements compared to its predecessor. They may be minimal, but the bigger battery and slightly better camera make it an overall more rounded device. Plus the additions to the software, especially those in the camera, make the Z Flip 4 one of the more fun phones I have reviewed.

“The problem is that the release of the Z Flip 5 and its larger 3.4-inch cover display, improved performance and gapless close make the Z Flip 4 a less tempting option than it once was, even at a discount.”

However, that was before we saw the heft of this discount.

