Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal just stole Prime Day’s thunder

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but Best Buy isn’t about to go quietly into the night and let its rival retailer win the week.

Best Buy is offering $200 off an Apple MacBook Air M2. The laptop is usually $999, but can be nabbed for $799 right now.

This is the 13.6-inch model and it comes with 8GB of RAM to accompany the powerful Apple Silicon processor and comes with 256GB of RAM. You can also choose from four colours – silver, midnight, space gray and starlight, all of which are on sale at Best Buy.

This isn’t the newest version of the MacBook Air. Apple released an M3 version of the device in March, but other than the improved processor, there’s very little difference between the generations.

Both have the same pair of Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, MagSafe connectivity, a keyboard with Touch ID, up to 18-hours of battery life and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The Retina display offers the same quality too.

So unless you’re looking for the most powerful version of the machine, and slightly faster Wi-Fi capabilities, the M2 version of the device is your best bet. At this discounted price the M2 model is a full $300 cheaper than the M3 model which has an RRP of $1,099.

Our reviewer gave the MacBook Air M2 a 4.5 star review and praised its fantastic performance, sleek updated design, excellent keyboard and trackpad and long battery life. We felt it was a little expensive at the time, when it launched in 2022, but that is clearly no longer a concern.

He concluded: “In 2024, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains one of the best laptops around. You get a top-notch display and a luxurious portable design. Battery life is some of the best on the market, while the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

