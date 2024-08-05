Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

This Apple MacBook M2 offer might be the best deal in technology right now with $200 being knocked off the laptop.

US retailer Best Buy is selling the MacBook Air M2 for just $799, which is way down on the regular $999 asking price. This is the same price as we saw from Best Buy when it totally upstaged Amazon on Prime Day.

$200 off the brilliant Apple MacBook Air M2

$200 off the brilliant Apple MacBook Air M2

On the lookout for a MacBook Air? The M2 model is down to $799 at Best Buy right now. That’s a $200 saving on one our favourite laptops.

  • Best Buy
  • Was $999
  • Now $799
View Deal

This is for the model with the 13.6-inch display and, alongside that extremely capable M2 system there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It comes in the attractive midnight shade of very, very, very dark blue. However, you can also order in Starlight, Space Gray or Silver with free delivery.

One caveat; this isn’t the newest version of the MacBook Air. Apple released an M3 version of the device in March 2024, but other than the improved processor, there’s very little difference between the generations.

Both have the same pair of Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, MagSafe connectivity, a keyboard with Touch ID, up to 18-hours of battery life and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The Retina display offers the same quality too.

MacBook Air M2 laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price.

Pros

  • Fantastic performance
  • Sleek, updated design
  • Excellent keyboard and trackpad
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Expensive starting price and upgrades
  • More colours would have been nice
  • The M1 version remains an excellent buy for less

So unless you’re looking for the most powerful version of the machine, and slightly faster Wi-Fi capabilities, the M2 version of the device is your best bet. At this discounted price the M2 model is a full $300 cheaper than the M3 model which has an RRP of $1,099.

Our reviewer gave the MacBook Air M2 a 4.5 star review and praised its fantastic performance, sleek updated design, excellent keyboard and trackpad and long battery life. We felt it was a little expensive at the time, when it launched in late 2022, but that is clearly no longer a concern.

He concluded: “In 2024, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains one of the best laptops around. You get a top-notch display and a luxurious portable design. Battery life is some of the best on the market, while the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Trusted Reviews Logo

