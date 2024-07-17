Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Buy just toppled Prime Day with this laptop deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

In case you haven’t noticed, Best Buy is holding a sale to coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day and this laptop deal commands attention.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 laptop is currently $420 off at Best Buy. For today only, you can get this AMD Ryzen 7 laptop for $679.99. Usually it costs $1,099.99.

ASUS TUF A16 is $420 off

ASUS TUF A16 is $420 off

There are big gaming laptop savings to be had over at Best Buy where the ASUS TUF A16 (2023) is $420 off.

  • Best Buy
  • Was £1,099.99
  • Now $679.99
View Deal

The 2023 model gaming laptop is powered by the 8-core Ryzen 7 7735HS with 16GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable to 32GB) and the high-end AMD Radeon RX7700S discreet GPU. It also has a 512GB PCIe SSD.

There’s a 16-inch full HD LED display with a high refresh rate of 165Hz. The keyboard is backlit and there’s a HDMI 2.0 out for adding an external monitor. There are 2 x USB-A 3.2 and 2 x USB-C 3.2 ports and a headphone jack. Wireless internet is handled by Wi-Fi 6.

You’ll also get a month free trial of Xbox Game Pass for PC, enabling you to play some of the best Xbox games out there, via this Windows 11 laptop.

The ASUS TUF range is different to the company’s ROG models and are manufacturered for stability and maximum durability. They’re tested to MIL-STD-810G military standards too. This laptop certainly has an old school feel to it and certainly looks sturdy.

We didn’t review the A16 but we did cast judgement over the previous generation A15 model and gave it a 4-star review for its great value, battery life, full HD display and great performance.

As for Prime Day, time’s a wasting, but you can still save a few quid on some of our favourite Prime Day deals here.

You might like…

At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Amazon’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prime Day offer has us floored

Amazon’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prime Day offer has us floored

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Prime Day Laptop Deals: Hand-picked offers for Mac and Windows

Prime Day Laptop Deals: Hand-picked offers for Mac and Windows

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Amazon just made the OnePlus 11 an essential upgrade

Amazon just made the OnePlus 11 an essential upgrade

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Ninja’s luxurious outdoor pizza oven has a sizzling discount

Ninja’s luxurious outdoor pizza oven has a sizzling discount

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Prime Day Headphones Deals: Last chance AirPods and Sony earbuds price cuts

Prime Day Headphones Deals: Last chance AirPods and Sony earbuds price cuts

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words