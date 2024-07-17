Best Buy just toppled Prime Day with this laptop deal

In case you haven’t noticed, Best Buy is holding a sale to coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day and this laptop deal commands attention.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 laptop is currently $420 off at Best Buy. For today only, you can get this AMD Ryzen 7 laptop for $679.99. Usually it costs $1,099.99.

ASUS TUF A16 is $420 off There are big gaming laptop savings to be had over at Best Buy where the ASUS TUF A16 (2023) is $420 off. Best Buy

The 2023 model gaming laptop is powered by the 8-core Ryzen 7 7735HS with 16GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable to 32GB) and the high-end AMD Radeon RX7700S discreet GPU. It also has a 512GB PCIe SSD.

There’s a 16-inch full HD LED display with a high refresh rate of 165Hz. The keyboard is backlit and there’s a HDMI 2.0 out for adding an external monitor. There are 2 x USB-A 3.2 and 2 x USB-C 3.2 ports and a headphone jack. Wireless internet is handled by Wi-Fi 6.

You’ll also get a month free trial of Xbox Game Pass for PC, enabling you to play some of the best Xbox games out there, via this Windows 11 laptop.

The ASUS TUF range is different to the company’s ROG models and are manufacturered for stability and maximum durability. They’re tested to MIL-STD-810G military standards too. This laptop certainly has an old school feel to it and certainly looks sturdy.

We didn’t review the A16 but we did cast judgement over the previous generation A15 model and gave it a 4-star review for its great value, battery life, full HD display and great performance.

