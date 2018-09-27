Best Buy Black Friday 2018 – Our guide to what to expect

Black Friday 2018 Best Buy: The US retailer has long been a major Black Friday player, and we’re not expecting 2018 to be any different.

Best Buy is the largest specialty retailer in the US consumer electronics space, and is also one of the most beloved and trusted companies in the country. Those two factors combine around Thanksgiving time to form a perfect storm of bargains.

Last year, Best Buy’s doors opened at 5pm on Thanksgiving, and the deals flowed right through to 1am. Its stores then opened again at 8am on Black Friday and didn’t close until 10pm that night. Plenty of time to grab a great deal or three.

Of course, the smart shoppers among you will stay well away from the scrum and the fury, and will opt to shop online for their Black Friday bargains instead. We’ll be on hand to help you with that nearer the time.

We’re expecting Best Buy to release a bumper ad in the second week of November, but here’s an indication of what kind of things you can expect.

Best Buy Black Friday Date

Black Friday itself falls on Friday November 23rd, but we expect the sales to start on Thanksgiving day on Thursday November 22nd. The sale will then likely carry on through the weekend into Best Buy Cyber Monday on Monday 26th November.

What to expect from the Black Friday 2018 Best Buy sale

We’ve already mentioned the opening times from last year’s Best Buy Black Friday event. Looking back to Black Friday 2017 can also help us to predict what sort of deals we can expect to see from Best Buy in 2018.

One of the most notable Best Buy savings last Black Friday was up to $250 off selected Apple MacBook Pro models. As regular Apple users will know, this sort of saving on the company’s laptop line is rare indeed.

Sticking with the Apple deals, last year Best Buy offered up to $150 off the iPad Pro 10.5-inch. With rumours of an imminent revamp for Apple’s Pro tablet line, don’t be surprised to see similar or even superior savings in 2018.

Last year also saw some top deals on 4K TVs, including a Sharp 50-inch model that cost just $180. Most major US retailers will offer major savings on 4K TVs, but few dip that far below $200.

Elsewhere, Best Buy offered considerable savings on Samsung Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were all included, so keep your eyes peeled for similar offerings on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus this year.

Most retailers worth their salt will have a bunch of games console offers this Black Friday, and Best Buy shouldn’t be any different. Last year you could get around $100 off PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

More Trusted Reviews Black Friday

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.