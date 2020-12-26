Best Boxing Day Deals 2020: Feeling the blues now that Christmas has come and gone? Not to worry, there are tons of fantastic deals to keep you occupied this Boxing Day, and you can find the best of them right here.

Let’s face it, unlike Black Friday, it’s a tad more difficult to be fully prepared for the Boxing Day sales. After gorging ourselves on food, and having one too many glasses of the good stuff, Boxing Day can be a fairly sluggish affair for most people.

If you’re dreading the idea of going on the lookout for new deals in your current state then fear not, the Trusted Reviews team (armed with pots of coffee) will be on hand this Boxing Day to take all the hard work out of the sale. This page will be updated throughout the day with the best tech deals as they appear.

Jump to the best Boxing Day deals:

Best Boxing Day Deals

If you’re short for time today then no matter, here are the absolute best deals that you need to know about this Boxing Day.

Boxing Day Sale – Mobile Deals

As we move into 2021, this can be a great opportunity to kick things off with a brand new phone to help you make the most of the New Year. Whether you’re after the high-end iPhone 12 Pro or maybe a modest (yet brilliantly competent) Pixel 4a, you’ll be able to find something to suit your needs right here.

Deal: iPhone 11 with 54GB, unlimited minutes and texts for £30 a month and £89 upfront (use code TRUSTED10)

Deal: iPhone 8 Refurbished with 20GB, unlimited minutes and texts for £17.99 a month and no upfront cost

Boxing Day Sale – Wearable Deals

I know, the dawn of a New Year always brings with it a load of fitness connotations, but if you are planning on making some moves to better your physical and mental health, wouldn’t it be handy to utilise a smartwatch or fitness tracker that can have your back? With these superb deals, you don’t have to break the bank either, letting you get some of the industry’s best wearables on the cheap.

Deal: Fitbit Sense smartwatch for just £249 (Lowest Price Yet)

Deal: Honor Band 5 fitness tracker for just £27.99 (was £29.99)

Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G Smart Watch for just £399 (was £459)

Boxing Day Sale – TV Deals

In amongst the countless viewings of Christmas movies over the last few weeks (and yes, Die Hard counts), you might have found yourself pining for a new TV. If you’re finally ready to take the plunge into NanoCell, QLED or even OLED, then this is the place to be, with huge discounts across all the major brands.

Deal: LG CX 55 OLED TV for just £1299 (save £300)

Deal: LG BX 65 OLED TV for just £1599 (save £400)

Deal: Samsung QE55Q75TATXXU 55″ QLED TV for just £799 (save £200)

Boxing Day Sale – Smart Home Deals

For anyone out there who somehow managed to burn the turkey, take it from someone who used to make the same folly of keeping a timer by casually glancing at his watch from time to time – you need a smart speaker. Not only are these small devices great for cooking timers and recipes, but they’re also quick to blast out the tunes when you need them, making them a great companion to any budding host.

Deal: Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker for just £29.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Echo Flex smart home plug for just £14.99 (was £24.99)

Deal: Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for just £19.99 (was £49.99)

