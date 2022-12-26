Boxing Day Deals: Massive discounts on the Apple Watch, Air Fryers and more
The Boxing Day Sale is here and we’ve done a scout around for the absolute best deals available across mobile phones, tablets, consoles and more.
Let’s face it, most of us are currently dealing with the fact that we’ve recently consumed way too much food than anyone ideally should, but if you’ve managed to avoid succumbing to a Boxing Day nap and are in the mood to bag a bargain then we’ve got you covered.
The Boxing Day Sale is now in full swing as just like Black Friday and Prime Day before it, we are now on hand to bring you the best offers as they appear, so you can dive on the deals you actually care about and get straight back to enjoying the holiday season (and whatever’s left in the fridge).
As per usual, we’ll be using our tech expertise to not only ensure that the products featured here are actually worth your money, but that the deals themselves are genuine bargains and not a misleading discount that’s too good to be true. Simply put, you won’t find a dud here.
If you’re in a rush however (maybe someone’s eager to test your skills in a game of Monopoly) then you can take a gander at our quick-fire highlights below. For those who want a more substantial overview of the sale, just head down to the bottom of this page to see our regularly updated Boxing Day Sale live blog.
Best Boxing Day Deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED with 2 Games: Only £329 for a limited time
- iPhone 13 with 100GB of data on Three: No upfront cost, Only £35/month
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker: Was £129.95, Now £89
- M1 MacBook Air Laptop: Was £999, Now £877.99
- Apple Watch Series 8: Was £419, Now £369
- Pixel 6a Smartphone: Was £399, Now £295
- Apple Watch SE: Was £319, Now £199
- Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Air Fryer: Was £279.99, Now £299
This depends entirely on what you want to get. From our experience, Black Friday tends to be better for buying multiple items across all the major tech sectors, making it very handy as a way of getting your Christmas shopping done early.
If you’re only looking to buy for yourself however then Boxing Day can be ideal for picking up massive discounts on individual items. For example, we saw the price of the Apple Watch Series 5 plummet in last year’s sale, making it the ideal buy for anyone looking to hit their fitness goals in January.
The January sales are a long standing shopping tradition and while it’s true that you can bag quite a few bargains throughout the month of January, their appearance can be sporadic which is difficult if you want to get all of your shopping done at the same time.
If you know exactly what it is you want to buy and you’d rather not spend too long waiting to see what appears, then Boxing Day offers the best opportunity to score a deal ahead of Prime Day in the New Year.
Live Blog
The Pixel 7 has one of the best smartphone camera set-ups money can buy, and it's now even cheaper with this incredible deal.
If you need a low cost iPhone contract then you'll be hard pushed to find a better option than this unlimited data deal on the iPhone 11.
One for all you runners out there, the bone-conducting Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones are a great shout and now at a really tempting price for the Boxing Day Sale.
Buy now: Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones for just £127.96 (WAS £159.95)
Dive into the next chapter following the Batman Arkham series with Gotham Knights on PS5, now discounted for Boxing Day.
The newly released Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is great for watching content on the go and it's just seen a major 16% discount for Boxing Day.
One for all you Sonic fans out there, Sonic Frontiers on Nintendo Switch has just dropped to its lowest price yet over at Amazon.
Need a cheap tablet to keep the kids entertained? The Fire HD 10 is a seriously tempting buy at this reduced price.
If you want to add an inexpensive smart speaker to your home then you'll definitely want to check out this slick deal on the Echo Dot 5.
You can get the iPhone 12 with 50GB of data for less than going SIM-free, right now as part of the Boxing Day Sale.