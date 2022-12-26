 large image

Boxing Day Deals: Massive discounts on the Apple Watch, Air Fryers and more

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The Boxing Day Sale is here and we’ve done a scout around for the absolute best deals available across mobile phones, tablets, consoles and more.

Let’s face it, most of us are currently dealing with the fact that we’ve recently consumed way too much food than anyone ideally should, but if you’ve managed to avoid succumbing to a Boxing Day nap and are in the mood to bag a bargain then we’ve got you covered.

The Boxing Day Sale is now in full swing as just like Black Friday and Prime Day before it, we are now on hand to bring you the best offers as they appear, so you can dive on the deals you actually care about and get straight back to enjoying the holiday season (and whatever’s left in the fridge).

As per usual, we’ll be using our tech expertise to not only ensure that the products featured here are actually worth your money, but that the deals themselves are genuine bargains and not a misleading discount that’s too good to be true. Simply put, you won’t find a dud here.

If you’re in a rush however (maybe someone’s eager to test your skills in a game of Monopoly) then you can take a gander at our quick-fire highlights below. For those who want a more substantial overview of the sale, just head down to the bottom of this page to see our regularly updated Boxing Day Sale live blog.

Best Boxing Day Deals

Is Boxing Day better than Black Friday?

This depends entirely on what you want to get. From our experience, Black Friday tends to be better for buying multiple items across all the major tech sectors, making it very handy as a way of getting your Christmas shopping done early.

If you’re only looking to buy for yourself however then Boxing Day can be ideal for picking up massive discounts on individual items. For example, we saw the price of the Apple Watch Series 5 plummet in last year’s sale, making it the ideal buy for anyone looking to hit their fitness goals in January.

Should I wait for the January sales?

The January sales are a long standing shopping tradition and while it’s true that you can bag quite a few bargains throughout the month of January, their appearance can be sporadic which is difficult if you want to get all of your shopping done at the same time.

If you know exactly what it is you want to buy and you’d rather not spend too long waiting to see what appears, then Boxing Day offers the best opportunity to score a deal ahead of Prime Day in the New Year.

Live Blog

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

