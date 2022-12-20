 large image

Boxing Day Deals: Tips for the upcoming sale and deals live now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Want to make full use of the Boxing Day Sale when it begins? Use our deals round-up to stay up to date with the latest offers as they appear.

Even though it feels as if Black Friday happened only yesterday, another flurry of bargains is waiting just around the corner in the form of the Boxing Day Sale. Coming so soon after Christmas, you might be wondering if it’s worth all the fuss but from our experience, a decent amount of Boxing Day deals live up to the hype and they’re a great alternative for anyone who missed out during Black Friday.

We’ll be on hand throughout the Boxing Day Sale to update this very hub with the best bargains as they appear, so you won’t have to waste precious time searching through fodder to get to the real gems. With that in mind, you’ll want to keep this page bookmarked so that once the sale begins, you can jump back here in an instant to see which deals are available.

Of course, if you’re after a last-minute deal before Christmas then we’ve got you covered there too. Below you can find our quick-fire round-up of the absolute best deals currently available right now.

Best Pre-Christmas Deals

Is Boxing Day better than Black Friday?

This depends entirely on what you want to get. From our experience, Black Friday tends to be better for buying multiple items across all the major tech sectors, making it very handy as a way of getting your Christmas shopping done early.

If you’re only looking to buy for yourself however then Boxing Day can be ideal for picking up massive discounts on individual items. For example, we saw the price of the Apple Watch Series 5 plummet in last year’s sale, making it the ideal buy for anyone looking to hit their fitness goals in January.

When are the postal strikes?

Industrial action amongst Royal Mail staff is planned for Friday December 23 and Saturday December 24, so bear these dates in mind if you’re looking to order anything in time for Christmas.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

