Xbox One Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals available right now

Black Friday Xbox One Deals: The Xbox One family of consoles continues to grow with the recent release of Xbox One X, and we’re expecting many of them to drop in price this Black Friday.

Black Friday Xbox One Deals

Coming just before the equally overwhelming Christmas period, Black Friday 2018 remains one of the best times to pick up a games console if you’re looking for an excellent bundle complete with additional games and accessories. Whether you’re a casual or hardcore player, the Xbox One offers plenty of things to love.

Choosing an Xbox One Deal – Which console is right for me?

Regardless if you’re after the original model, an Xbox One S or the Xbox One X, we’re expecting an abundance of bundles to be offered from various retailers, all of which we’ll be compiling here on this page. Chances are you’ll also see a bunch of individual games discounted across the Black Friday weekend, too.

Having only just launched as Black Friday rolled around last year, the Xbox One X has only been subject to a couple major discounts in the past 12 months. That story will likely change in the coming weeks as retailers begin bundling the 4K console with plentiful games and accessories. It’s a worthwhile investment, acting as the most powerful console on the market right now.

The Xbox One S is significantly less powerful and won’t be able to display games at 4K resolutions, but does present a few worthwhile benefits for the slim asking price. For example, it sports a 4K blu-ray player and supports HDR for titles patched to include it, which is most major releases nowadays.

Some of the biggest exclusive releases to hit the Xbox One in 2018 including the utterly fantastic Forza Horizon 4, having earned a perfect score in our review. You’ve also got Sea of Thieves, which is a multiplayer gem with a few friends to play with. Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday there will be plenty of deals to pick up for the console.

Best Xbox One Deals Right Now

We’ve split up a variety of deals and bundles below by retailer so it’s easier to spot a bargain if you prefer to buy from a seller you’ve had experience with before. We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest discounts so be sure to keep it bookmarked.

