Xbox One Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals available right now

Black Friday Xbox One Deals: The Xbox One family of consoles continues to grow with the recent release of Xbox One X, and we're expecting many of them to drop in price this Black Friday.
Black Friday Xbox One Deals
Coming just before the equally overwhelming Christmas period, Black Friday 2018 remains one of the best times to pick up a games console if you’re looking for an excellent bundle complete with additional games and accessories. Whether you’re a casual or hardcore player, the Xbox One offers plenty of things to love.
Choosing an Xbox One Deal – Which console is right for me?
Regardless if you’re after the original model, an Xbox One S or the Xbox One X, we’re expecting an abundance of bundles to be offered from various retailers, all of which we’ll be compiling here on this page. Chances are you’ll also see a bunch of individual games discounted across the Black Friday weekend, too.
Having only just launched as Black Friday rolled around last year, the Xbox One X has only been subject to a couple major discounts in the past 12 months. That story will likely change in the coming weeks as retailers begin bundling the 4K console with plentiful games and accessories. It’s a worthwhile investment, acting as the most powerful console on the market right now.
The Xbox One S is significantly less powerful and won’t be able to display games at 4K resolutions, but does present a few worthwhile benefits for the slim asking price. For example, it sports a 4K blu-ray player and supports HDR for titles patched to include it, which is most major releases nowadays.
Some of the biggest exclusive releases to hit the Xbox One in 2018 including the utterly fantastic Forza Horizon 4, having earned a perfect score in our review. You’ve also got Sea of Thieves, which is a multiplayer gem with a few friends to play with. Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday there will be plenty of deals to pick up for the console.
Best Xbox One Deals Right Now
We’ve split up a variety of deals and bundles below by retailer so it’s easier to spot a bargain if you prefer to buy from a seller you’ve had experience with before. We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest discounts so be sure to keep it bookmarked.
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 19, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 19, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
This bundle bags you a bundle with plenty of memory and a vast amount of games to dig into for a great price
Xbox One S with Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Xbox One S with Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
If action games are more to your liking then you'll get plenty of mileage out of this bundle which comes packed with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Fortnite, amongst others.
Xbox One X, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Xbox One X, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Those looking for a 4K console with a healthy library of games will find plenty to love with this bundle.
Xbox One X with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, FIFA 19, Project Cars 2 & Tekken 7 Bundle
Xbox One X with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, FIFA 19, Project Cars 2 & Tekken 7 Bundle
The same great bundle as above but with Black Ops 4 swapped out for Fifa 19, perfect for any football fans out there.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Console with Battlefield 5
Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Console with Battlefield 5
Hardcore shooter fans will love this limited edition console, and Battlefield 5 is set to look lovely on the 4K system.
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Two-Controller console + FIFA 19 + Crash Bandicoot
Xbox One S 1TB Two-Controller console + FIFA 19 + Crash Bandicoot
Featuring two controllers and two games for a worthwhile price, this bundle is hard to resist for casual players.
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Fans of the world famous battle royale experience can get exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency with this bundle.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Best Xbox One Deals – GAME
Best Xbox One Deals – GAME
1TB Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 + Prey + Assassin's Creed Odyssey Omega Edition + NOW TV
1TB Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 + Prey + Assassin's Creed Odyssey Omega Edition + NOW TV
GAME has some fantastic bundles on offer this year, and this is possibly one of the best out there right now.
1TB Xbox One S with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Overwatch Game of the Year Edition and NOW TV
1TB Xbox One S with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Overwatch Game of the Year Edition and NOW TV
Yet another console banger from GAME, this bundle is definitely one for fans of adventure games
1TB Xbox One X with Forza Horizon 4 + Forza 7 + Overwatch GOTY Edition + NOW TV
1TB Xbox One X with Forza Horizon 4 + Forza 7 + Overwatch GOTY Edition + NOW TV
Those looking for a 4K console and two diverse titles will find a lot to love with this one.
Xbox One X 1TB with Shadow of the Tomb Raider + Call of Duty: WWII + NOW TV
Xbox One X 1TB with Shadow of the Tomb Raider + Call of Duty: WWII + NOW TV
Once again, this 4K console bundle offers a duo of very different games for an excellent price.
