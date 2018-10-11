Asda Black Friday Deals: What to expect from the UK supermarket

We look at what should you expect from one of the UK’s biggest supermarkets when it comes to Black Friday.

While Asda is a famed UK supermarket, it became a subsidiary of US retailing juggernaut Walmart all the way back in the late 90s. Considering its US ownership, it will probably come as a slight surprise that Asda has typically avoided Black Friday.

Since 2015, it’s famously not taken part in the sales, after being host to some rather unruly scenes in its supermarkets in Black Friday sales in years gone by. Picture people fighting over flatscreen TVs and scrapping over discounted microwaves and you’ll get the idea.

Instead, Asda says it focuses on discounts all year round, and especially in the run up to the festive season, so that there’s no need to get involved in the mad rush of Black Friday in particular.

But while that all might sound like Asda’s taking the higher road, the reality is you can still expect discounts during Black Friday – they just might not be promoted specifically as Asda Black Friday deals. These discounts are often influenced by Asda’s rivals, because while Asda might not want to officially get its hands dirty during Black Friday, it certainly can’t let the competition have a free run.

Related: When is Black Friday?

Having a look back at 2017, there were discounts on everything from cheap smartphones like the Alcatel A2 XL on Asda Mobile, discounted Oral-B electric toothbrushes, heavily reduced Dolce Gusto coffee machines and a whole host of personal grooming deals. There was even a sizeable £55 saving on an Xbox One S Rocket League bundle.

We’ll be rounding up all of the very best Black Friday deals over at our dedicated page. You’ll be able to find all of the best offers from the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Argos, all in one place. Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday page as the sales continue through into the following week.

More Black Friday 2018 content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.