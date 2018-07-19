Best Apple TV Deals for September 2018

Best Apple TV Deals: Here’s our round-up of all the best Apple TV deals and discounts available right now, including deals on the fabulous Apple TV 4K.

On-demand or subscription based viewing services are increasingly popular; even your grandma has probably heard of BBC iPlayer by now. And for those fed up of playing TV catch-up on the small screen of your laptop, a snazzy streaming box is a great idea. For Apple fans, the Apple TV is the most likely option, and we’ve got a list of the best deals you can grab at the moment.

However, before we get to the best Apple TV prices, let’s take a moment to appreciate the fact that there’s now a 4K Apple TV available. This is something Apple TV fans have been clamouring for, well, pretty much since birth – and now it’s here. The new 5th gen Apple TV 4K also supports HDR and a wide range of Ultra HD content (including Netflix and Prime Video 4K), and you can bag yours now.

The older 4th generation (non-4K HDR) model is also available, generally for a lower price than the newer model. It’s worth considering if you don’t have a 4K TV and there’s a big price difference, otherwise it could be worth future-proofing with the newer Apple TV just in case you do upgrade your TV down the line.

Apple TV 4K 5th Generation The latest and greatest Apple TV with support for both 4K and HDR.

Best Apple TV Deals – Required accessories

Regardless of whether you buy the Apple TV new or refurbished, you’ll need a few things to use it. Firstly, you need 802.11 wireless, Ethernet network, or broadband Internet access. You also need an iTunes Store account in order to buy or rent apps, films, music etc.

Finally, you need to buy a HDMI cable so that you can plug the Apple TV into your television. Don’t be duped into spending crazy amounts on your HDMI lead, though. Apple sells one for £11 on its website but our Home Technology Editor Ced Yuen happily uses a non-branded £5 one from Amazon.

For more information on HDMI cables, read John Archer’s explanation on why you shouldn’t waste loads of money on one. Once you’ve got these few accessories, you are set to start streaming your favourite shows.

Best Apple TV Deals – What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is an external box that transforms your ordinary TV into a smart TV. This means you can access features like BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube and Spotify, plus several more, all on your lovely big screen. It also functions as an entertainment hub. You can sync your existing Apple devices and stream a slideshow of your latest holiday snaps or your favourite iTunes playlist. You can even play games! What’s more, if you download the Apple TV app you can use your iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch as a remote.

The Apple TV has undoubtedly come a long way since it launched in 2007, with noticeable improvements to its built-in Wi-Fi and processor. These days, it’s available in two storage sizes, 32GB or 64GB, with the latter being a little more expensive. Given that our viewing habits are geared towards streaming, the smaller one is probably suitable for the majority of people, offering better value for money.

