6 of the best Apple Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is here, bringing with it a whole host of savings across multiple product categories. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on Apple tech, ranging from iPads to Apple Watches.

Unlike many other brands, Apple tech rarely gets hefty discounts. You might see a few quid chopped off here or there, but finding true Apple bargains can be tricky. That’s where we come in.

We’ve scoured Amazon’s Prime Day for the best Apple deals we can find so hopefully you can make substantial savings on your next tech investment.

MacBook Prime Day Deals

You can currently bag yourself the only just released MacBook Pro with the new M2 chipset for £100 less than its RRP. While seemingly not officially part of the Prime Day sales the laptop has still dropped to its lowest price yet at £1249.98. 

MacBook Pro 2022 Prime Day deal

MacBook Pro 2022 Prime Day deal

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022, featuring the all-new M2 chip, is currently avaiable at a discounted £1,249.98.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • Now £1249.98
View Deal

Apple Watch Prime Day Deals

Amazon has slashed the prices of a number of Apple Watch models for Prime Day, ranging from the flagship Series 7 to the more modest Apple Watch SE.

Below you’ll find a £70 saving on the Watch SE, a great deal if you’re looking for an entry-level wearable that does all the basics well. The SE features GPS, Heart Rate tracking and fall detection.

Apple Watch SE gets huge Prime Day price cut

Apple Watch SE gets huge Prime Day price cut

In what is easily one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen yet, you can now buy the stellar Apple Watch SE for the low price of just £199.

  • Amazon
  • Save £70
  • Now £199
View Deal

Amazon has also cut the prices of the Apple Watch Series 7. This is the flagship wearable from Apple and one of the best wearabes on the market for iPhone users. You can save £60 (15%) on the larger 45mm version, or £71 off the smaller 41mm.

Save £60 on the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm

Save £60 on the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm

Save £60 on the 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS for Amazon Prime Day.

  • Amazon
  • Save £60
  • £339
View Deal
Get the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm for £298

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm for £298

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm verson for £298, down from £369, with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

  • Amazon
  • Was £369
  • £298
View Deal

Apple iPad Prime Day Deals

The best Apple iPad deal we’ve seen so far is for the 2020 64GB version of the iPad Air. Amazon has these available for £419, a £100 saving. Features for this tablet include a really good 10.9-inch LCD display, the very capable A14 Bionic chipset and a sleek design.

Save £100 on the iPad Air this Prime Day

Save £100 on the iPad Air this Prime Day

Amazon currently has chopped £100 off the asking price for the 2020 edition of the excellent iPad Air, taking it down from £519 to £419.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • Now £419
View Deal

For £419, the above deal is one of the finest you’ll find for Apple’s excellent tablet. We awarded this very tablet 5 stars in our review.

If you want an even more affordable tablet, and are happy to look past Amazon, then Currys has chopped £20 off the 2021 edition of the iPad with a 10.2-inch display.

Currys has just dropped a dirt-cheap iPad deal on Prime Day

Currys has just dropped a dirt-cheap iPad deal on Prime Day

There has never been a better time to upgrade your tablet, as Currys just took £20 off the Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) in honour of Prime Day.

  • Currys
  • Save £20 with this deal
  • Now £299
View Deal

We’ll be updating the best Apple deals throughout Prime Day, so check back to see new deals added all the time. We’ve also rounded all the best Prime Deals, so you know you’ll be getting a bargain.

