Best Air Fryer deals: Save up to 50% on a new air fryer from Ninja, Tefal and more

If you’re considering picking up a new air fryer, there’s no need to wait until Black Friday. Amazon is currently running its annual Spring Sale, giving you an earlier opportunity to pick up some new tech at a discounted price. These are the best air fryer deals we’ve seen.

This list includes a variety of the best air fryers from leading kitchen appliance brands like Ninja, Tower, Breville and Tefal covering a wide range of cooking modes and capacities. If you’re searching for an air fryer in the Amazon sale, you’ve come to the right place.

Keep reading to discover all the current air fryer deals with offers ranging up to 50% off, or visit our Amazon Spring Sale page for more information about the March sale, including how much longer it’s going to last and what other tech products are currently going cheap on Amazon.

Tower T17088 Vortx 9L

The Tower T17088 Vortx 9L has seen a 44% discount in the Spring Sale, dropping its price down to £78. That’s a good £61.99 off the dual basket air fryer which includes two large 4.5L baskets, 10 presets and a Smart Finish mode to ensure both foods are ready at the same time.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4.7L

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4.7L is a fantastic choice if you’re a small household searching for a Ninja air fryer.

For £75.99, you get one 4.7L drawer that can dish 1-2 portions and four cooking modes, including Air Fry, roast, Reheat and Dehydrate. That’s 42% off the air fryer’s £129.99 RRP.

Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer

The Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer, on the other hand, works well for larger families thanks to its extra-large 11L capacity. This two-compartment air fryer includes a Sync function and offers 12 ways to cook your food.

The Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer has dropped down to just £129.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale. That’s a whopping 40% off the air fryer’s £215.99 RRP.

Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry 11L Air Fryer

The Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry 11L Air Fryer is another large-capacity dual-drawer air fryer that offers synchronised cooking times and seven cooking presets, along with a manual temperature control that ranges from 40-220°C. In this instance, you get one larger 6.5L drawer that can fit larger ingredients and a smaller 4.5L one for sides, making it perfect for cooking complete meals.

The Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry 11L Air Fryer is now just £139.99, after seeing 30% taken off its £199.99 RRP in the Spring Sale.

Cookwise 9L Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window

If you like the idea of keeping an eye on your food as it cooks, the Cookwise 9L Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window could be just the solution. This 9L two-drawer air fryer offers nine cooking presets for various foods, an intelligent shake reminder to let you know when to flip your food and smart touch controls.

This air fryer costs just £89.99 after seeing a 44% price reduction in the Spring Sale. That’s £70 off its original price of £159.99 for a limited time only.

Tefal Easy Fry Mega

Finally, there’s the 7.5L Tefal Easy Fry Mega air fryer which offers a more compact size for those who want a decent capacity but don’t have a lot of countertop space to spare. This air fryer includes eight preset programmes, a manual option and can serve up to eight people, making it ideal for families.

Run to Amazon today to take this Tefal air fryer home for just £69.99. That’s an incredible half off its usual £139.99 price tag.

What is an air fryer?

When it comes to air fryers, the clue is very much in the name. Unlike conventional methods of frying, these devices circulate hot air within their containers to provide a nice, even cooking process for any meals you want to whip up. Because the heat is contained, this process is far more efficient than frying on a pan, and there’s no need to add any oil unless you’re looking to get a particularly crispy coating on an ingredient.

Which air fryer should I get?

There are a couple of points to consider when deciding which air fryer is best for you. To begin, think about the amount of people you’ll be cooking for to determine the necessary size of your air fryer. If, for example, you have a small household then a large dual-drawer appliance may not make the most sense.

Next, consider what you’ll use your air fryer for. If you want an appliance that can do more than just air fry then be sure to check the functions of each device, as some boast more than others, such as a grill, a temperature probe and even a steam mode.

Is an air fryer cheaper to run than an oven?

For the most part, yes, it is cheaper to run an air fryer than a conventional oven. This is down to the fact that because of how air fryers use closed containers and recirculate heat when in operation, it’s a far more efficient way of cooking, taking less time and using less electricity as a result.

How to use an air fryer

Just like with any new kitchen appliance, it’ll take a few goes until you properly wrap your head around exactly how to use your air fryer (particularly when it comes to deciding the appropriate cooking times), but if you need a bit of extra help then you can use our handy guide to get things started.

Is air fried food healthier?

As the name suggests, air fried food is still fried, so it’s not the healthiest option available. Having said that, air frying is a considerably healthier cooking method than pan or deep frying. This is because these alternate methods require a large amount of oil to fry foods whereas an air fryer relies on its rapidly circulating hot air to work its magic. By using this convection heat, an air fryer can still produce a crispy outer layer but with 80% less fat added than deep frying.

In addition, convection heat is clever as it means the air fryer is able to preserve certain nutrients during the cooking process which may otherwise be lost with more traditional methods.

We can’t say that air frying is a perfectly healthy option, however if you do deep fry meals often or use a lot of oil in your cooking process then switching to an air fryer may be a step towards healthier eating.

What meals can you make in an air fryer?

Depending on the model you opt for, the meal possibilities of an air fryer can be endless. Most offer expected modes such as air fry, roast and slow cook so a wide array of dinners can be catered for. There isn’t a restriction for food types either, with meat, fish and vegetables all capable of being cookied in an air fryer.

Some premium models offer extra modes and functions including grill, steam and even prove. In fact, any bakers out there will be glad to know that many air fryers include a bake function, allowing you to make cakes, bread and desserts easily.

How can you clean an air fryer?

Air fryers are designed to take the hassle out of dinner time and this includes the dreaded cleanup. Most are equipped with dishwasher-safe parts for seamless cleaning. If you don’t have a dishwasher then worry not as air fryers typically have a non-stick coating to allow for easy hand-washing too.

Should you wait until Black Friday?

As there are plenty of deals up for grabs now, there isn’t really a need to wait until November to order an air fryer.