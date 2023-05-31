Beko’s bean to cup coffee machine just tumbled in price

If you’re after a bean to cup coffee machine, but want to save some money for the coffee beans, this deal on the Beko CEG5301 should get you fully caffeinated.

This Amazon deal gets you a stylish stainless steel Beko bean to cup coffee machine for just £168.99. That’s an 11% saving on the usual price of £189.99.

Save 11% on a brilliant Beko CEG5301 bean to cup coffee machine Amazon is offering an 11% discount on the brilliant Beko CEG5301 bean to cup coffee machine, which we scored 4 stars out of 5 in our review. Amazon

Save 11%

Now £168.99 View Deal

For your money, you’re getting a very capable coffee maker that outputs a 19 bar pressure, sports a roomy 1.5L water tank, and features intuitive one-touch controls. The integrated coffee grinder features a 125g capacity and 19 grind settings, so you can get precisely the brew that you want.

Beko’s pre-brewing system issues a quick power burst before brewing that helps release the oils, thus providing the maximum amount of aroma and depth.

We’ve actually reviewed the Beko CEG5301, and scored it a very healthy 4 stars out of 5. We particularly liked its compact dimensions and its simplicity, while the quality of the coffee it makes is decent.

The only real downer we had was the lack of a milk frothing capability, but at this price you should have plenty of money to invest in that department, assuming frothy coffees are even your thing.

We also called the Beko CEG5301 “well priced”, so this discount only increases the sense of value.

Essentially, it’s a very compelling upgrade on the usual coffee pod machines, offering much better quality coffee for not much more labour. And at this price, not much more money either.