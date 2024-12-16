I never expected the Beats Studio Pro headphones to be this affordable

As a Christmas gift, nothing beats a good pair of headphones and now a pair of the market’s priciest have just become highly affordable.

Back when they first launched in the summer of last year, the Beats Studio Pro headphones had an eye-watering price tag of £349.99 which easily put them in the higher price bracket of what’s available.

In December 2024 however, you can pick up those very same Beats Studio Pro headphones in a sleek Deep Brown hue for only £179, making them almost 50% off just in time for Christmas.

In fact, for any Apple fans out there who have been waiting for the massive AirPods Max price drop that’s almost guaranteed never to happen at this rate, the Beats Studio Pro are a great alternative for how they work with Apple’s ecosystem.

Not only do these headphones pair instantly with Apple devices, they also boast Find My compatibility so that you can always keep tabs on where they are. With that said however, they do also work with Android devices so you’re covered if you do ever decide to swap over to a Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel.

When it comes to sound, the Studio Pro give off that typical bass-heavy style that Beats is known for, and so you’ll feel right at home if you’re a fan of Hip Hop, R&B or rock with a significant bassline.

You can even channel lossless audio to the Beats Studio Pro via a USB-C connection, so for those who appreciate diving into the finer details of a song, these headphones give you that option.

They also make use of Apple’s fantastic Spatial Audio technology that allows the source of each sound to move around you as you move your head, making you feel as if you’re right in the middle of your own private gig.

There’s active noise cancelling included to help keep ambient noise at bay (although you’ll find stronger performance here with Sony or Bose), but where the Studio Pro really step up is in battery life, with a run time of up to 40-hours on a single charge. That’s a great deal more than the average pair of headphones, making them a great shout for long journeys.

The Beats Studio Pro earned a solid four-star rating from our AV Editor Kob Monney, but now that they’re going for nearly half what they cost at launch, there’s never been a better time to pick them up.