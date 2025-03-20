:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Why buy AirPods Max when the Beats Studio Pro are over 50% cheaper?

As tempting as the AirPods Max are, I think that iPhone users will find far better value for money by opting for the Beats Studio Pro instead.

Head on over to the Apple Store right now and you’ll see that a pair of AirPods Max will set you back an eye-watering £499. Hey, if you’ve got that kind of money to spend then good for you, but I think that most people don’t have a budget that stretches quite that far.

As luck would have it, Apple’s other pair of headphones, the Beats Studio Pro, have just plummeted to only £199 from their original price tag of £349. The headphones are also discounted over at Amazon US, as they’re part of the early drip of deals leading into next week’s Amazon Spring Sale.

With that kind of saving between the two headphones, you’d have enough money saved up to also pick up a new Apple Watch, if you so pleased. Of course, you may be thinking that you’ll be giving up far too much by opting for the cheaper pair of headphones but that isn’t the case. Despite their affordability, the Beats Studio Pro pack a punch in all the right places.

For starters, the noise cancelling is phenomenal. If you have trouble concentrating when working your a local cafe, or you want to keep the ambient noise of your daily commute at bay then the Beats Studio Pro have your back.

In our four-star review for the headphones, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “they’re excellent for the commute; train journeys pass by with few interruptions and they’re tremendous on a bus. Aside from some minimal engine hum, and the ring of the stop bell, that was about it for distracting noises. It was surprising just how cacophonously loud the bus was when I took the headphones off.”

In spite of their strong ANC performance, the Beats Studio Pro actually have some of the longest battery life you’ll find on a pair of headphones right now, with the ability to run for up to 40-hours on a single charge. That’s more than enough to get you through several flights and then some.

Because the Beats Studio Pro are manufactured by Apple, the headphones also boast support for Apple Find My, so if you misplace them then you can find exactly where they’ve gone by delving into the app on your iPhone.

All colour variations are on offer too, so you can pick up the option that best suits your style and save a small fortune in the process.

