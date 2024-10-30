Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beats Studio Pro headphones are over 50% off weeks out from Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Beats Studio Pro 2023 are an awesome pair of over-ear headphones, and one of the best deals you’ll see anywhere is back.

Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Pro for $169.99, which is a 51% saving on the $349.99 list price.

This is a Black Friday style price and we’re still a full four-weeks from Black Friday, so why not get your shopping done now?

The Beats Studio Pro are half price again

The Beats Studio Pro are half price again

The brilliant Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently 51% off at Amazon. Get your Black Friday shopping done early.

What’s to love about these cans that arrived in the summer of 2023? Well, what’s not to love. Beats headphones are now made under Apple’s stewardship so these are a great option for those in the ecosystem, but don’t wanna fork out for AirPods Max.

There’s support for Apple Spatial Audio in Apple Music (including Dynamic Head-Tracking and Personalisation), as well as lossless audio over a USB-C connection. These cans have active noise cancellation (ANC) and good great compatibility for Android users too (albeit with some features missing).

Beats Studio Pro aren’t as bass-dominant as predecessors, thanks to a new, more balanced audio profile. The custom drivers focus more on clarity, detail and neutrality. Rest assured though, that signature design is sill prominent and the performance is there where it counts.

Beats Studio Pro logo
Recommended

Beats' over-ears impress but can they topple the likes of Sony?

Pros

  • Strong noise-cancelling
  • Neutral, clear presentation
  • Excellent wireless performance
  • Physical controls
  • USB-C audio

Cons

  • ANC suffers with wind noise
  • No room for higher quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Design better suited for smaller ears

Our reviewer praised the strong noise-cancelling performance, the neutral and clear presentation and the excellent wireless performance, physical controls, and USB-C audio.

There’s also compatibility with Apple’s Find My search functionality if you can’t find them (Apple and Google’s versions of this tech are now intertwined so Android users can make use too). For iOS users ‘Hey Siri’ voice controls are there, while connections are handled by Bluetooth 5.3.

“The Beats Studio Pro are a largely successful ‘reboot’ of Beats over-ear headphones. Their clear, even-handed sound, strong noise-cancelling, USB-C audio, and excellent wireless performance are areas to celebrate,” our reviewer said last year.

