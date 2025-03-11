Don’t bother with AirPods when Beats Studio Buds are this affordable

Looking for a new pair of earbuds to go with your iPhone? You might want to skip on the AirPods while this epic Beats deal is still running.

If you’ve been scanning the wares of the Apple Store for a while, deciding on which pair of earbuds to buy, then you may already know that the AirPods 4 have a starting price of $129, but if you want noise cancelling thrown in then you’ll need to fork out a bit more for the higher-end $179 model, or go even further with the $249 AirPods Pro 2.

Alternatively, if you head on over to Amazon right now then you can get a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $99.95, saving you a hefty $50 on their original price point. Plus, given that these buds have noise cancelling, it’s just a better value buy all-round.

In spite of their incredibly affordable price tag, don’t be fooled into thinking that the Beats Studio Buds provide a diminished performance when it comes to music playback – far from it.

In our four-star review for the Beats Studio Buds, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “Beats headphones have taken knocks for their bass-heavy sound in the past but the Studio Buds couldn’t be further from that approach. They are surprisingly natural in tone and well-balanced across the frequency range.”

It’s the type of audio quality that gives every instrument and layer its due, so you can pick up on all of the finer details that might have been hidden until now in some of your favourite songs.

As previously mentioned, the Beats Studio Buds pack surprisingly robust active noise cancelling tech, which can keep the hum of a crowd down to a minimum as you try and listen to a podcast, or dampen the ambient noise of an airplane cabin when you’re trying to catch a few rounds of Balatro on your phone.

The only area where the Beats Studio Buds don’t quite live up to the competition is on battery life. It’s solid enough with up to eight hours of listening on a single charge, and up to 24-hours in total with the charging case factored in, but there are better options out there, even if they do cost a bit more.

Still, for the price and the set of features included, it’s hard to argue with this incredible deal on the Beats Studio Buds, particularly as an alternative to Apple’s range of AirPods.