The Beats Studio 3 headphones are back to their Black Friday price

With an unbelievable 60% off, if you missed this bargain during Black Friday then this is your second chance.

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are back down to their Black Friday price at just £139.99 from Amazon, which is a massive £209.96 off.

Designed for Apple users, the Beats Studio 3 headphones run on Apple’s W1 chip which allow for powerful Bluetooth connectivity that helps ensure you stay connected to your device with fewer interruptions.

Having said that, the Beats Studio 3 headphones are compatible with Android devices too, however you won’t benefit from Apple-powered features such as Siri support and quick device pairing.

Otherwise the Beats Studio 3 offers a solid listening experience regardless of the device type, with our reviewer praising their audio performance, thanks to the headphones’ mature sound profile.

Our reviewer elaborated: “most will find the Beats Studio 3 an enjoyable listen, particularly with pop, hip-hop and rock” however they did warn that hard-core audiophiles might want a more robust pair of headphones.

Arguably the star of the show here is their adaptive noise cancelling technology which actively blocks external noise. If you’re a frequent commuter or travel a lot and demand silence, then our reviewer advised that these headphones won’t disappoint.

Speaking of long trips, the Beats Studio 3 headphones are lightweight and “very comfortable” thanks to the foam ear cushions which our reviewer says sit flat against the sides of your head “like pillows”.

Plus with up to 22 hours of listening time from a single charge, you can enjoy a full-day’s worth of playback. When it does come time to recharge your headphones, a super-quick 10 minute plug-in results in up to three hours of playback, so you’ll never be caught short.

Overall if you’re an Apple user that’s looking for comfortable headphones with ANC support, then we’d seriously recommend this bargain on the Beats Studio 3.