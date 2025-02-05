Beats Solo Buds are now a great pick as an affordable Valentine’s Day gift

Struggling to find a Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone in your life? This epic deal on the Beats Solo Buds may be the answer.

Let’s face it, Valentine’s Day can end up being quite a pricey affair if you’re not careful. As fun as it can be to have a day of celebration with your beloved, the mere mention of ‘Valentine’s Day’ can end up doubling the cost of a night out with themed events and set menus galore, so any opportunity to save a bit of money is worth shouting about.

To that end, true wireless earbuds are an essential bit of tech to have, which is why it’s impressive to see that the Beats Solo Buds have fallen from $79.99 to just $49.95 on Amazon.

Beats Solo Buds for under $50 The Beats Solo Buds are now an epic buy for Valentine's Day thanks to this well-timed price cut from Amazon.

Designed to be the entry-level set of earbuds in Beats’ range of audio devices, the Solos Buds still pack an impressive set of features in spite of their affordable price tag. For instance, these particular buds actually stand out from the pack when it comes to battery life.

Unlike most true wireless earbuds, the case that houses the Beats Solo Buds doesn’t actually feature a battery, and therefore doesn’t charge them when they’re stored away, but the Buds themselves have a battery life of up to 18-hours at a time.

With that type of longevity, the Beats Solo Buds actually become a great option for runners who need a solid amount of battery life to get them through an entire workout. For context, the more expensive Apple AirPods Pro 2 can only last for up to six-hours at a time before needing to be charged again.

Also unlike the AirPods Pro 2, the Beats Solo Buds can actually work with both iPhones and Android devices, so you have more freedom of choice here if you do decide to switch from one ecosystem to another.

There are three colour options of the Beats Solos Buds (Matte Black, Storm Gray and Transparent Red) and they’re all on offer, so you can simply pick the one that you think will best fit the style of the person you’re buying for.

For just $49.95, the Beats Solo Buds are an instant win for anyone after an affordable Valentine’s Day gift that still offers tons of features for your money.