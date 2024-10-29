Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beats Solo 4 headphones are now 50% off

Jon Mundy

Amazon is currently offering a huge 50 percent saving on the Beats Solo 4 headphones.

Any of our readers living in the US can click on this deal link and grab a set of Beats Solo 4 headphones for $99.99. That’s literally half the list price of $199.95.

The Beats Solo 4 headphones are now available for half the usual price on Amazon US.

  • Amazon
  • Half price
  • Now $99.99
View Deal

Our faithful UK readers can also snag a big saving on these punchy cans, but it’s not quite as impressive. Follow this link and you’ll find a 15 percent discount on the Beats Solo 4.

Wherever you’re claiming from, it’ll be a worthwhile saving. They only launched earlier in the year, so they’re very much up to date.

They’re also very good at what they do. Our editor Max Parker awarded the Beats Solo 4 a healthy 4 out of 5 in his review, and praising the way that they handle “all genres of music without focusing too much on bass” – something previous Beats headphones have often been criticised for.

“They’re small, light and play well with iOS and Android,” he added. This is an important point to note, because the Beats brand is owned by Apple. The ability to work seamlessly on either side of the smartphone divide is a major selling point.

Max also appreciated the Solo 4’s excellent battery life. They can last a good 50 hours on a single charge, which is phenomenal. What’s more, the Fast Fuel feature means that a quick ten-minute charge will give you up to five hours of playback.

There’s a full set of features here, including support for Dolby Atmos, which supplies 360 audio. Lossless playback is also supported over a physical USB-C connection.

They’re also very small and light for over-ear headphones, with a collapsable design that makes them great for travel.

If you’re after a compact, great-sounding, and immensely flexible set of headphones, Amazon’s Beats Solo 4 deal has you covered.

