Beats headphones are now affordable with this offer

There’s another deal on the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones, and they’re back to the low price we saw them at earlier in the year.

So if you missed out on that deal earlier in the year, you now have a chance to claim a discount on the Studio3 as they’ve fallen back to £139.

The price has jumped up and down over the years, hitting a high of over £350 earlier this year and usually sticking at £200. A drop down to £139 is a significant reduction.

But, we will mentioned that these headphones are squared more towards iOS users rather than Android owners. With Apple’s W1 chip there’s instant pairing with Apple devices. With that chip onboard, the headphones also register better battery life too with up to 22 hours possible.

If you’re after a pair with noise-cancellation, based on our testing we found the Beats Studio3 were able to block out most sounds on public transport, so they would appear a solid option for the daily work commute. The sound is a change from the previous Beats headphones with less of an emphasis on bass, and improved sense of dynamism and rhythm.

While they are getting a little long in the tooth, they are a less expensive compared to the more recent Studio Pro. For an inexpensive pair of headphones to go with your iPhone, these are ones to look for on Prime Deals Day.

