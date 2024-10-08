Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beats headphones are now affordable with this offer

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There’s another deal on the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones, and they’re back to the low price we saw them at earlier in the year.

So if you missed out on that deal earlier in the year, you now have a chance to claim a discount on the Studio3 as they’ve fallen back to £139.

Beats headphones are now affordable with this offer

Beats headphones are now affordable with this offer

If you missed out on this deal before, here’s a chance to get the Beats Studio3 for £139 again

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £139
View Deal

The price has jumped up and down over the years, hitting a high of over £350 earlier this year and usually sticking at £200. A drop down to £139 is a significant reduction.

But, we will mentioned that these headphones are squared more towards iOS users rather than Android owners. With Apple’s W1 chip there’s instant pairing with Apple devices. With that chip onboard, the headphones also register better battery life too with up to 22 hours possible.

If you’re after a pair with noise-cancellation, based on our testing we found the Beats Studio3 were able to block out most sounds on public transport, so they would appear a solid option for the daily work commute. The sound is a change from the previous Beats headphones with less of an emphasis on bass, and improved sense of dynamism and rhythm.

While they are getting a little long in the tooth, they are a less expensive compared to the more recent Studio Pro. For an inexpensive pair of headphones to go with your iPhone, these are ones to look for on Prime Deals Day.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

Hannah Davies 9 mins ago
At this price, you need to buy the Apple Watch SE 2

At this price, you need to buy the Apple Watch SE 2

Max Parker 48 mins ago
Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Jessica Gorringe 54 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A54 going cheap in Amazon’s sale

Samsung Galaxy A54 going cheap in Amazon’s sale

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Amazon’s best smart home bundle just made a comeback

Amazon’s best smart home bundle just made a comeback

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words