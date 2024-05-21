Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

BeatBot’s anniversary sale makes pool cleaning easier than ever

Nick Rayner In partnership with By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Looking to make pool cleaning more efficient and effortless than ever? You can now save $330 on the Beatbot AquaSense Pro and $200 on the AquaSense, thanks to the brand’s spring cleaning sale.

BeatBot now offers a bigger saving than ever before on its AquaSense range, along with an exciting offer: orders placed between May and August will receive an additional one-year warranty for free, extending the total warranty to three years.

Beatbot AquaSense pool cleaner sale

Beatbot AquaSense pool cleaner sale

If you’re tired of trying to stay on top of pool maintenance then now’s your chance to grab a high-end robot pool cleaner on the cheap, with a free extra year of warranty.

  • Beatbot
  • Save $200
  • From $1099
View Deal

The AquaSense series boasts a sleek design and numerous features, making it a substantial upgrade for any backyard pool setup. While there are differences between the two models, the significant discounts on both make this the perfect time to invest.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro pool cleaner sale

Beatbot AquaSense Pro pool cleaner sale

Get the Pro version of the AquaSense, which can cover much more ground on one charge, including an extra year of extended warranty.

  • Beatbot
  • Save $330
  • From $1,869
View Deal

Maintaining your pool is crucial – not only does quality equipment keep your pool pristine, but it also helps prevent costly emergency repairs. This sale is an excellent chance to make sure that the quality of your pool doesn’t become an afterthought.

Both models are powered by a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, enabling advanced features like innovative path optimisation. Beatbot claims this processor is 450 times more powerful than leading competitors, ensuring top-notch performance.

Equipped with a brushless main-pump motor that delivers substantial suction power and 2×2 independent roller brushes, both models offer thorough cleaning of the floor, walls, and waterline with precision. Notably, the Pro has the same motor power rating as the non-Pro version, making both models exceptional in this regard.

Intelligent features include CleverNav Advanced Path Planning, powered by 15 advanced sensors, allowing precise navigation and optimal cleaning routes. The robot adapts its cleaning pattern, using an S-shaped path for floors and an N-shaped path for walls and waterlines.

AquaSense

The Beatbot app enhances the user experience by offering up control over cleaning modes, access to cleaning records, and OTA updates for continuous improvements.

Setting up the AquaSense is simple, requiring calibration and charging before use. During operation it maps the pool, cleans the floor, walls, and waterline, and then intelligently returns to the starting point.

The Cordless Charging Dock eliminates the hassle of cords, adding to its convenience. The AquaSense model offers 3.5 hours of continuous cleaning, while the Pro can run for an impressive five hours.

Beatbot ensures durability and performance through rigorous testing and adherence to high standards, boasting over 15 individual certifications, including IP68 waterproofing. Combined with the extended battery life, these cleaners are more than capable of keeping your pool in top condition.

For a spotless pool without the hassle, take advantage of the $330 off the Beatbot AquaSense Pro and $200 off the AquaSense during this spring sale. Plus, with a free one-year extended warranty on orders placed between May and August, there’s truly never been a better time to buy.

This article has been published in partnership with Beatbot. You can read about our partnership policies here.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

