Beat the heat with this bargain desk fan deal

Now that we’re finally starting to see warmer weather, ensure you keep comfortably cool during the summer with this bargain desk fan.

The Honeywell Turbo Force Power Fan is currently just £18.95 on Amazon, which is a massive £13.54 off its usual price tag.

Was £32.49

Now £18.95 View Deal

At just under 30cm high, the Honeywell Turbo Force Power Fan is a compact yet mighty air circulating fan. Thanks to its aerodynamic design and uniquely engineered blades, air movement is maximised and can be felt up to seven metres away.

The fan features three speed settings and can pivot for 90° of movement, which is especially useful for helping to direct airflow.

Included with the fan is both a table and a wall mount, allowing you to conveniently place the fan wherever you find best for either personal or whole-room cooling.

In our review, we found the Turbo Force Power Fan produces a low but somewhat noticeable humming noise, which we measured at 57.2dB when one metre away. Even so, the fan can still be kept in an office without causing much disruption, as it’s the equivalent of a quiet nearby conversation.

The Turbo Force Power Fan is not only perfect for keeping cool in hot weather but it also helps promote air circulation all year round, even in the winter months.

Overall we found the Turbo Force Power Fan to be “a simple and affordable fan that can provide a cooling breeze and circulate the air in small to medium-sized rooms [with] a sleek design, a 90-degree pivoting head, and a wall-mount option.”

Whether you want a personal, tabletop fan to keep you cool at your desk this summer, or you want to improve airflow in a small to medium sized room then you should seriously consider this deal on the Honeywell Turbo Force Fan.

As it’s currently under £20, invest now and ensure you stay comfortable this summer.