Beat the heat wave with these ice-cold fan deals

It’s that time again. Chances are you’ve come across this page because you’ve spotted the upcoming weather forecast and don’t want to get caught out by another heat wave. Whatever the reason, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s face it, that last bit of extended summer weather – while pleasant for a time – was definitely trying, particularly for those stuck working from home. To save yourself from sticking your head out of the window every five minutes to catch a gust of wind, it’s much better to invest in a proper cooling fan.

Of course, not everyone has the same budget to play around with, which is why we’ve selected a bunch of different options – all fantastic – that come in at different price points.

Cheap and cheerful – fans under £50

Opting for a cheaper fan should never mean sacrificing quality, and the Logik 16″ Gun Metal Pedestal Fan is the perfect example of this. With a sleek metallic design, the included pedestal allows the cool air to spread more evenly around the room.

Despite its lower price, the Logik fan comes with three distinct settings, letting you swap to the right level of strength that works for you. In his verdict for the product, Trusted Reviews’ Homes Editor David Ludlow surmised: “given its great price, top looks and adaptability, the Logick 16″ Gun Metal Pedestal Fan is a top choice for hot days when you need plenty of air movement.”

Cold as ice – fans under £150

If you’ve got a bit of extra cash to splash, it only makes sense to invest in a more versatile product that’ll last for a decent amount of time. With that in mind, we’ve got two picks – both of which are going for a fantastic price.

The MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator is the non-pedestal version of our favourite fan to date, making it the perfect fan of choice to place on a desk. With a whopping 12-speed settings and a tiltable frame, the MeacoFan 1056 is customisable to a fault. There’s even a remote control included so you can adjust the settings from a distance – handy if you’ve just found your sofa groove and don’t fancy getting up.

For something that does a better job of cooling an entire room, we recommend the Benross 42240 Portable Air Cooler. The 42240 utilises a seven-litre tank of water to add a cooling atmosphere to the air. What’s more, there’s even an optional ice tray included to cool the air even further.

Money’s no object – fans over £150

Now we’re talking – if you want to say goodbye to those sweltering summer days, then this is the place to be. As you might’ve already guessed however, there’s only one brand that’s worth your attention at this end of the price scale, and that’s Dyson.

Not only are Dyson’s fans highly functional, but they also have a reputation for being ridiculously stylish. You’ve got to hand it to Dyson for making fans look fashionable, but that’s exactly what the company’s done.

For this price tier, we’ve highlighted the luscious Dyson Pure Cool Me. Putting the absurd name aside for a moment, the ominous looking disc at the centre of the Dyson Pure Cool Me utilises touch controls to help you direct the cold air to where you need it to go. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a filter in the appliance, purifying the air as it goes.

