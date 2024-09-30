Beat the cold with this affordable, top-rated electric heater

Autumn is upon us and, as the Starks once said, “winter is coming.” So, this 35% saving on a highly-rated table top room heater, means you won’t end up feeling like a member of the Night’s Watch during the forthcoming chilly season.

Over at Amazon you can get the Dreo Atom 316 electric fan heater for just £42.49, which is a £22.50 saving on the £64.99 asking price.

This Dreo heater is a red hot deal Save 35% on this small, but highly effective deal on the Dreo Atom 316 portable heater. Amazon

Was £64.99

Now £42.49 View Deal

This heater, with an on-board thermostat offers adjustable temperature controls for precision heating around the room, from 5-degrees to 35-degrees. There’s 45-degree tip over protection, an enhanced safety plug, and it’s constructed from flame retardant material.

Our reviewer is a big fan (pardon the pun) of the tiny, portable size, the surprisingly effective heating, and the premium feel. He said it can heat up medium-sized rooms much faster than you’d imagine.

We gave it a 4.5-star review from a possible 5 with our reviewer saying its ideal for those looking for a “cheap, quiet, stylish and effective” heater. He said the design belies the affordable cost.

A tiny fan heater that's much more effective than you'd expect Pros Tiny and very portable

Effective heating

Doesn’t look or feel cheap Cons Controls could be improved

“The Dreo Atom 316 is cheap, but it doesn’t look it. It has a decent set of features and feels solid and well-made,” he wrote in June this year.

“It also performs well, delivering effective heat without making a massive racket. It’s a great choice for heating small and even medium-sized rooms.”

You’ll be able to get free and fast Prime delivery for members. If you’re not a current subscriber, Amazon is dishing out more free trials right now with the October Prime Day event around the corner.