Beat the cold with this affordable, top-rated electric heater
Autumn is upon us and, as the Starks once said, “winter is coming.” So, this 35% saving on a highly-rated table top room heater, means you won’t end up feeling like a member of the Night’s Watch during the forthcoming chilly season.
Over at Amazon you can get the Dreo Atom 316 electric fan heater for just £42.49, which is a £22.50 saving on the £64.99 asking price.
This Dreo heater is a red hot deal
Save 35% on this small, but highly effective deal on the Dreo Atom 316 portable heater.
- Amazon
- Was £64.99
- Now £42.49
This heater, with an on-board thermostat offers adjustable temperature controls for precision heating around the room, from 5-degrees to 35-degrees. There’s 45-degree tip over protection, an enhanced safety plug, and it’s constructed from flame retardant material.
Our reviewer is a big fan (pardon the pun) of the tiny, portable size, the surprisingly effective heating, and the premium feel. He said it can heat up medium-sized rooms much faster than you’d imagine.
We gave it a 4.5-star review from a possible 5 with our reviewer saying its ideal for those looking for a “cheap, quiet, stylish and effective” heater. He said the design belies the affordable cost.
A tiny fan heater that's much more effective than you'd expect
Pros
- Tiny and very portable
- Effective heating
- Doesn’t look or feel cheap
Cons
- Controls could be improved
“The Dreo Atom 316 is cheap, but it doesn’t look it. It has a decent set of features and feels solid and well-made,” he wrote in June this year.
“It also performs well, delivering effective heat without making a massive racket. It’s a great choice for heating small and even medium-sized rooms.”
You’ll be able to get free and fast Prime delivery for members. If you’re not a current subscriber, Amazon is dishing out more free trials right now with the October Prime Day event around the corner.