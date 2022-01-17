 large image

Beat Blue Monday with this huge price drop on the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker

This incredible deal on the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker is the perfect treat for anyone looking to upgrade their audio experience.

Have you been worried that your current audio set-up just isn’t up to the job? Thanks to this JBL Flip 5 deal, you can enjoy your favourite tracks as you go with a solid speaker that’s ready to brave the elements.

This offer brings down the Flip 5 from £119 to only £89, giving you a massive saving of £30. You’ll also be treated to five months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ for free, if you needed another reason to get excited about this deal.

Enjoy your favourite tracks on the go with this JBL Flip 5 deal

Touching on the design, you can snatch up the Flip 5 in either Black, Light Blue or White in this deal. The rugged speaker is lightweight and compact, making it easy to take with you on any adventure, with a durable rubber and fabric casing that should keep it out of harm’s way.

And the IPX7 rating means that the Flip 5 will be fine if it accidentally gets knocked into the pool, as it can be submerged in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

In terms of sound quality, the racetrack-shaped driver amplifies the sound to deliver crisp highs and deep bass, according to JBL. Our review noted that the speaker has excellent tonal balance across a massive variety of tracks and genres, with deeper bass tones than you’d expect from such a small device.

The biggest downside to this speaker is that it doesn’t feature a microphone for an on-device smart assistant, nor does it have a 3.5mm jack for connecting to other devices.

Overall however, we gave the JBL Flip 5 a 4.5/5 star rating, with our verdict reading: “The JBL Flip 5 is a great option for anyone looking for an affordable speaker to take out and about, rain or shine, without having to worry about the battery depleting before the party’s over.”

The Flip 5 was already a bit of a bargain at its original price, but with this added discount applied (not to mention the two year warranty and Apple freebies), it’s simply too good to pass up.

