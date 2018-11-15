Battlefield 5 now just £39.85, Save £300 on a Google PixelBook – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. Stay tuned for our Black Friday deals coverage @TrustedDeals.

1. Battlefield V – Lowest Price Available

With several glowing reviews now piling up, Battlefield V is shaping up to be another fantastic entry in the long-running series. If you plan on preordering a copy, why not do yourself a favour and nab it at the cheapest price possible? ShopTo are selling the game for the low price of just £39.85, £10 less than most retailers.

2. Now TV Smart Stick with 2 Month Entertainment Pass – Only £13.99

Not all TVs come with streaming services built-in, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying some quality entertainment when the mood strikes you. With the Now TV Smart Stick, you can get easy access to all things Now TV, be it movies, TV shows or even sports. The stick also comes with a two-month entertainment pass which would usually cost £15.98 on its own, making this £13.99 bundle an absolute steal.

3. Google PixelBook – Save £300

Chromebooks might not be for everyone, but there’s no denying that the Google PixelBook offers one of the best Chrome OS experiences on the market. Benefitting from super fast performance and a near 10-hour battery life, you can now get a whopping £300 off a new PixelBook via John Lewis. Plus, buying through John Lewis also gets you a two-year warranty right out of the gate. Sorted.

4. Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine – 47% off

All hail coffee machines – the bringer of sustenance and banisher of dull mornings. The only way coffee could get any better is if you picked up your coffee machine for £130.99 less than its usual price – oh wait, that’s exactly what you can do right now on Amazon. The fantastic Nespresso Lattissima Coffee Machine is now going for just £149, boasting eight pre-programmed settings to fit the type of coffee that’s, well, your cup of tea.